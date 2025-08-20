WATCH: Raiders LB Elandon Roberts Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Las Vegas Raiders veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts is set to be a significant contributor for the Raiders this season. Linebacker was once a position of concern for the Raiders, but Roberts should alleviate many of the problems the Raiders once had about the position group.
Roberts spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Before training camp this month, Assistant General Manager Brian Stark spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Stark Speaks
Q: What have you learned from John Spytek the most in your new job?
Stark: "I really admire John's [Spytek] conviction and his clear vision on what he values in players, and just kind of reinforcing the conviction that I have on some of those same things, that confidence. I think he's very motivated to locate and develop certain qualities and players, and I think he's very hard fast in his beliefs, and I think that that kind of rubs off and gives you confidence in your own. So it's been great."
Q: What is the collaboration like, especially this time of year, when you're getting right down to roster cut downs between you, John Spytek, Pete Carroll, just that collaboration?
Stark: "Yeah, it's been very collaborative so far. Coach [Pete] Carroll and Spy [John Spytek], they talk daily on everything. We have meetings where everyone is encouraged to kind of share their views.
"We watch the practice film together as a personnel staff. We have conversations. We have a chance to interact with the coaches and kind of hear their feel so that we kind of understand maybe what we're asking certain players, certain positions to do.
And then there's just a lot of conversation in both departments, and then Spy and Coach Carroll, they come together. We're just trying to create all the information, get all the different perspectives on players, and then kind of narrow the focus and give those guys the right information so that when it's time to make a decision, that they can make the decision that's best for us."
