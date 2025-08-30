Will Raiders OL Finally Find the Consistent Formula
The Raiders and their coaching staff have a belief in this team to do good things this season. One thing that is going to help the Silver and Black be successful this season is the Raiders' offensive line.
Many had questions about the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line all offseason long. This is a group that is made up of young, talented players and veterans. A lot of questions came because of the youth. Now that the youth have had another training and with a new regime, they have gotten better, and you can see it play out on the field. In their last preseason game, the Raiders' starting offensive line looked great. That is something that they wanted to do this offseason.
The veterans have gotten a chance to help these young players on the offensive line as well. But the Raiders' starting offensive line has built that chemistry that we have been talking about all offseason long, and it is looking like a group that is ready to hit the field and take over in the regular season. This is a good sign for the Raiders, and it is good that they are seeing it before the start of the season.
"We just need to find a consistent formula. We are getting pretty close," said Raiders offensive line coach Brennan Carroll. "We feel good where the guys are at right now. I feel like we have got enough guys to get into the season with and kick the ball off. We are in a good spot. I am excited to see what happens."
"He [Parham] has been fantastic. Just been a soldier for us, working his tail off. He battled through some offseason injury stuff, and we are really excited. He is at full strength, so he has been a great leader for us. He has been awesome; he has been consistent. He trusts his technique. He works really well with Kolton Miller on the left side and has done a great job with Jordan Meredith, having that communication. So it has been a fantastic setup, and those guys have kind of just been the steadfast group over there. So it has felt great about that.
If the offensive line is working well for the offense, this team is going to be hard to stop. It all starts up front for the Raiders, and that is something Carroll knows will make the offense go.
