Chemistry Clicking For Raiders Starting Offensive Line
Many had questions about the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line all offseason long. This is a group that is made up of young, talented players and veterans. A lot of questions came because of the youth. Now that the youth have had another training and with a new regime, they have gotten better, and you can see it play out on the field. In their last preseason game, the Raiders' starting offensive line looked great. That is something that they wanted to do this offseason.
The veterans have gotten a chance to help these young players on the offensive line as well. But the Raiders' starting offensive line has built that chemistry that we have been talking about all offseason long, and it is looking like a group that is ready to hit the field and take over in the regular season. This is a good sign for the Raiders, and it is good that they are seeing it before the start of the season.
Raiders Starting Offensive Line
At left tackle, you've got one of the best in the NFL in Kolton Miller. At left guard, you've got Dylan Parham, who is reliable at that position. At the center position is Jordan Meredith, who moved to the position this offseason. And at right tackle, the Raiders have a good young talent in DJ Glaze holding it down.
Second-year player Jackson Powers-Johnson is looking sharp to lock up the starting left guard position. He has been in a battle with veteran Alex Cappa. Powers-Johnson has shown that he can get better, and head coach Pete Carroll is liking the challenge he accepted.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders' starting offensive line on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"First string offensive line was excellent," said Carpenter. "First string offense was Super good."
This is what the Raiders coaching staff has been wanting to see from the starting offensive line heading into the season. The Raiders still have work to do, and the offensive line wants to get better.
If the offensive line is working well for the offense, this team is going to be hard to stop. It all starts up front for the Raiders, and that is something Carroll knows will make the offense go.
