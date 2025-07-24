Raiders' Brock Bowers Reveals Pete Carrol's Superpower
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to be excited about heading into next year. The Raiders will have a lot of new faces in the building next season, who they believe will help the Raiders get a lot of wins next season.
The Silver and Black want to bounce back next season and give the fans something to cheer for. One player that is looking to get better for next season is star tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers had one of the best rookie seasons last year. Bowers broke a lot of records last season. But Bowers knows that he can be better. Bowers has been working on the things that he did not do well last season. This offseason for Bowers is all about getting better.
Bowers will be a big part of the Raiders' offense next season. He will be causing problems for opposing defenses once again.
The Raiders will also turn to veteran head coach Pete Carroll to lead the way for the Silver and Black next season. The Raiders are looking to get things going right away next season, and they felt like Carroll gives them the best chance to win and bring success to the franchise that has been looking to be consistent in winning games.
That is one of the biggest moves this offseason for any team. The Raiders fill they got something special with Carroll now.
Bowers likes the addition of Carroll and likes the energy that he brings every time he sees him. Carroll wants his players to be confident around him, and Bowers likes what he is seeing so far with Carroll being the new head coach.
“Oh, he’s been awesome. He brings the juice — yeah, he’s awesome,” said Bowers on Bussin With the Boys. “I mean, we’re having shoot-offs in the team room, like during team meetings and everything. And at practice, out there on the ground wrestling dudes — it’s pretty funny. They brought the hamster ball out. Yeah, that was pretty funny.”
Next season is going to be a big one for both Carroll and Bowers. The good thing about that is they are both good people for the franchise, and they both can help each other bring the team back to their winning ways.
