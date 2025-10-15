Raiders Today

Carroll's Continued Confidence in Revamped Group Has Paid Off

The Las Vegas Raiders hope Sunday's win was a sign of things to come.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Few position groups, if any on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster, was as impacted by free agency this offseason as their group of linebackers. Not long after the official start of free agency, the Raiders were in need of multiple starting linebackers, forcing them to completely revamp the unit.

That is precisely what the Raiders did, making a slew of transactions to help fill out the position group with players of various talent levels. It was one of the best decisions the Raiders' new front office made this offseason and it has already paid off.

Carroll Raves About This Position Group

Since making those moves, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has repeatedly raved about his group of linebackers. Carroll has expressed his confidence in the group multiple times. Sunday's win was validation of that confidence Carroll has had in the position group from the start.

The Raiders' group of linebackers have had some issues this season, especially with the departure of Germaine Pratt. However, the unit has played well overall and especially did so on Sunday against the Tennesse Titans.

Linebacker Devin White was the player of the game, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass that sprung the game open for the Raiders.

"I love the way they play. I really love the way they play. And E-Rob [Roberts] has a big factor in that his style is exactly what we're looking for – downhill, light you up, really aggressive, really a great communicator to make sure that we make our calls, take advantage of the opportunities,” Carroll said.

“And the guys, I thought they played a really good game as a group. I agree with you, and I think he rubs kind of in the center of that, but that's three wild freakin' football players. Those guys love to play the game, and it's fun to see him have that kind of that kind of game."

Although White and Roberts rightfully earn most of the recognition, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has also grown into a contributor for Las Vegas.

"Yeah, no, it is. And Tommy [Eichenberg] got a dozen plays or so yesterday and did a nice job when he had his chance. There's such good symbolic type of linebackers,” Carroll said. 

“I mean, they really talk to talk and walk to walk and physical as hell. And you can't ask for more in terms of setting the tone of what's expected and all that. So, Tommy can jump in anytime and play for us. He's ready to go."

