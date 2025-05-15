Raiders Predicted To Make Jump Next Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's done everything right in the off-season to increase their stock and set themselves up for success. They hired a head coach who has a history of success in Pete Carroll, and newly hired general manager John Spytek did a phenomenal job in the draft in his first year in Las Vegas.
Their incoming rookie class has the potential to be generational, with top-end talent such as Ashton Jeanty, and players who have great potential to make their mark on the team, such as Darien Porter or Jack Bech.
Their roster is wide open right now, and the Raiders are on the cusp of putting together a contender for years to come. There is excitement for the first time in Las Vegas heading into next season, and Raider Nation is buzzing from the possibilities next year has in store for them.
Fresh off a season where they only won four games, the Raiders front office has done everything in its power to prevent that from happening again. Despite that, there are still some who doubt how good this team will be next season.
Sports Illustrated's very own Matt Verderame published an article predicting each AFC team's record after each team's schedule has been officially released. He predicts the Raiders will make a small jump, going from four wins to six wins next season.
"The Raiders have a new look with coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith, but is it enough to improve? Las Vegas has the help of a last-place schedule, giving them games against the Browns, Patriots and Bears.
Not as much help as usual. The division is also a gauntlet, with the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers coming off playoff appearances. Add in the NFC East, and the Raiders will have to exceed all expectations for a playoff run".
While it's true that the AFC West will be one of the most competitive divisions in football next year, I do believe he is underrating how good a team the Raiders will be next season. They may not have the most talented roster, but under Carroll, there should be a new type of energy in the building, and something tells me they're going to exceed many people's expectations.
