How the Past Determined the Raiders' Current Situation
Possibly more so than any other team in the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders' past will always impact their present-day situation.
Raiders Win
John Breech of CBS Sports recently revisited the most significant trades from the 2024 season, including the Raiders' trade of wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets last season. The trade helped the Raiders get rid of a disgruntled star that was a negative influence on the team.
The trade also got Adams' contract off the books for the Raiders, getting them out of what was increasingly becoming a bad one for Las Vegas. The Raiders undoubtedly won the trade with the Jets, as the third round pick they got in return is how they landed Geno Smith.
"As for the Raiders, they ended up taking the pick they acquired and for Geno Smith. That's right, the Raiders ended up landing a starting quarterback out of this deal. So not only did they get rid of Adams' contract, but they were able to bring in Smith and reunite him with Pete Carroll. Although adding Smith certainly made sense, it hasn't paid off for the Raiders this year. Las Vegas is 2-5 and a big reason for that is because Smith has struggled," Breech said.
Smith has had his struggles this season, as has the Raiders' offense altogether. Still, many of the offense's struggles have been from players other than Smith. Regardless, trading Adams has helped the Raiders in multiple ways and can do so even more if Smith improves.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith shared his thoughts on what the problem has been for Las Vegas' offense.
“I think guys are maybe trying a little too hard. I can’t speak to everybody, but when I assess it from my point of view, I think maybe guys are just trying a little too hard. Guys want to win. Guys sacrifice a lot to go out and play this game. When you are not getting the outcome or the results that you want, frustration will set in with some guys,” Smith said.
“Whether or not that’s the case, you always have to think about the bigger picture and think about when you make mistakes and when you have penalties and turnovers, you’re not just hurting yourself, you’re hurting the team and the other guys around you, other guys that are sacrificing each week."
