Raiders Win Brings Hope, But Key Issues Still Haunt Team
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast provides a complete recap of the Raiders' victory over the Titans, offering a thorough analysis of the significant positives and a candid assessment of any concerns fans should still have.
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4_ were not warm hosts as they took down the lowly Tennessee Titans (1-5) tonight behind a voracious defense 20-10.
Against the worst team in the National Football League, Chip Kelly, the Silver and Blacks $6 million per year offensive coordinator and could only muster a disappointing 20 points, but it doesn’t matter.
The good far outweighed the bad tonight, and more importantly, the Raiders' sure future Hall of Fame head coach, Pete Carroll, was able to stop the bleeding and inject his team and this storied franchise with positive energy and hope.
After the game, Pete Carroll spoke about the win, and below is a partial transcript of what he had to say about it.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Head Coach Pete Carroll Opening Statement: "Well, it's a lot better coming in here on that one, a nice little win. That's a good all-around game for us today. First thing, I'll start with special teams. They came through, played their game all the way throughout, really controlled the field well. AJ [Cole] did a great job punting the ball today when we him needed to, and guys covered really well. No big issues across the board. I was really proud of that one, because that gives us a chance to play regular football, so that's a good start."
Coach's Take
"I thought defense played really well from the beginning on throughout. We got a little bit in the two-minute mode and gave up some yards, but then we didn't give anything today, five or six sacks, whatever you guys count up. I'm not sure what that is, but there were a lot of guys who contributed. Maxx [Crosby] got doubled all day long and still got two sacks and had a big game. I don't know anybody could put up more numbers than Devin White did today. Geez, it's a stat line. He made a bunch of plays and with a pick and, I think, a forced fumble, and tackles for losses, and all that nine full total tackles is what I saw. That's a great football game for him, and he missed three tackles that he could have had a ridiculously great game. All in all, we tried to run the football a lot today, ran it a lot. A lot of times, we didn't run it very effectively, but yet, when you attempt the run like that, it sets the game in a certain motion, and that's what we've been trying to get to. So, it fits the whole club and the way we present, or the way we're trying to win games. Today was a good format for that, with all kinds of areas to improve. Glad the fans got to see us win."
Getting a Win After a Losing Streak
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it is important. It's important to turn it because we've been talking like we're going to play good football the whole time, and the format and the formula, it just hasn't come together yet. So, to get one now, and the last time we won was such a long time ago we can't even remember, but it's really important for us. These guys deserve to feel like they feel right now and how they'll feel tonight. They'll feel so much better driving home and coming to the office in the morning, tomorrow, on Wednesday, and all that, so we all feel that. It's pretty obvious."
On Being Plus Two in the Turnover Margin
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, we were in a different mode. We had a great sudden change. We went out there as well, we did get a turnover first drive off the field. I mean, there were so many statement opportunities, and we made them. Had them backed up, get the ball away from them, set up a score, all of those positive things. I'm really fired up about the way they're playing, because we've been playing like this, but we haven't played complimentary football well enough that you can recognize it. So, there were no real surprise as to what happened on defense today. It was just great that they could celebrate and get the ball off them. There is nothing more of a factor than the football, and you guys have been covering the game all your lives and all that, but when you get right down to it, there's nothing more important than that. If you don't give it up, you win 75% of time, if you just don't turn it over. So to be in the plus, it's important. We've got to get our numbers back up when we're in plus for the season. It's going to be a bit, but we're going to get there."
