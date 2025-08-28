Raiders Clean Slate: What Thayer Munford Move Means
Under John Spytek and Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders have emphasized competition. It has been a constant theme since they joined the organization. Competition has brought out the best in the Raiders' roster, but has also shown where they still need improvement.
One of the areas the Raiders still need work is their offensive line. Specifically, the Raiders needed to improve their group of reserve offensive linemen.
Raiders Needed to Improve OL Depth
Thayer Munford was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who was serviceable in a reserve role leading up to this preseason. However, his struggles were undeniable over the past few weeks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Munford registered a pass-blocking grade that was under 38 percent. He allowed a sack and seven pressures in three preseason games this season. The Raiders had no choice but to make a move.
Following training camp, Spytek acknowledged the Raiders decided to mov on from Munford after he struggled during the preseason. Las Vegas desperately needed to upgrade the depth along their offensive line, the Raiders signed veteran tackle Stone Forsythe as the corresponding move.
“We actually ran Stone Forsythe out there about halfway through practice today. He did a quick touch his toes and gotten some of the drills. So Stone [Forsythe] will be our vision of kind of the new swing tackle, number three, while Charles [Grant] continues to keep working," Spytek said.
Forsythe was with the New York Giants during this training camp before they moved on from him on cutdown day. He did not have to clear waivers, has he has more than four years of experience. Forsythe played under Carroll while both were with the Seattle Seahawks.
Forsythe brings plenty of experience, as he is entering his fifth season in the league. He played over 400 snaps for the Seahawks last season. The addition of Forsythe confirms the Raiders front office are serious about improving their roster, and they understand improvement is a constant process.
Offensive line depth has unquestionably been one of the most glaring weakness of this Raiders team through the preseason. Las Vegas simply could not afford one injury to a starting offensive lineman this season. The move for Forsythe should ease some of the concerns surrounding the unit.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this move.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take in more depth.