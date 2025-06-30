Proposing One Final Offseason Move for the Raiders
It has been an offseason of change for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they have made several moves and continue to do so. Las Vegas believes those moves will lead to better production on the field than they have had in recent seasons, as their roster has made progress this summer.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently released a list of remaining moves every team should consider this offseason. Schatz believes the Raiders should extend offensive tackle Kolton Miller.
"Miller is easily the best Raiders offensive lineman. He ranked only 37th in pass block win rate (88.1%) in 2024 but was 25th (89.4%) the season before, and the Raiders were also much better running to the left than running to the right in 2024," Schatz said.
"There's a lot of youth on the Raiders' line, and it would be good to nail down a couple of more years with Miller as the veteran leader of the group. Miller skipped voluntary workouts in April in pursuit of a new contract."
After minicamp, Miller clarified that he wants to remain with the Raiders. He has spent his entire career with the Silver and Black since being drafted in 2018.
"Yeah, I want to be a Raider. I want to be a Raider for life. I love it here. I don't want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that's showing up getting better each day," Miller said.
"I've been here for a long time, man. This is what I do, and looking to just improve each day. And the direction the organization is going with Pete (Carroll), he's preaching competition. We've got to make everyone better, including the young guys. So I'm not going to - I'm going to continue doing what I'm doing and lead the guys. And that's how I'm rolling."
Although he is starting to get older, Miller has been one of the most dependable players on the Raiders' roster. He also plays a critical position on the roster, as he protects the quarterback's blind side.
Miller and the Raiders are likely to come to an agreement at some point. At least they should, as competent left tackles do not fall off of trees in the National Football League.
