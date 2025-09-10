Raiders Coach Carroll Makes Bold Prediction About His QB, Straight Talk on Team
Henderson, NV – The Las Vegas Raiders, under the exceptional leadership of Pete Carroll, are 1-0 and gearing up for a Monday night matchup against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
While it was great for the Silver and Black to secure a win, there is still a significant amount of tape to analyze and review, especially with an experienced coaching staff that recognizes there is plenty of room for improvement.
Although Pete Carroll, often praised for his positive approach—which is well-deserved—this doesn’t mean he is not firmly grounded in reality. He offered a candid evaluation of his team while celebrating the victory.
Defenisve Coordinator Patrick Graham: the Maestro
Patrick Graham, a Yale man, showed off another masterminded intellectual game plan.
It helped that he wasn’t down five or six starters, only two with Lonnie Johnson and Elandon Roberts, but his defense single-handedly decimated the Patriots.
Pete Carroll didn’t hold back on the pride he had for his defensive adjustments, but he also didn’t think they only played well in the second half.
"Well, I think we picked up from the first half because we played solid the whole game, but we played better, and I thought Pat [Graham] really adjusted well to what was going on in the game.”
He added about the adjustments of PG, “If you notice, they threw the ball quite a bit, and he adjusted quickly and put us in good positions for rushing in, for covering and changing up and disguising and things like that. That really worked out for us.”
Those adjustments empowered the Silver and Black. Great coaching motivates players; they no longer hope to win, and they expect it. Terrific leadership like this staff offers lays the foundation of confidence.
“It was a really good surge. You could feel the surge on defense. It kind of changed the complexion of the game. The first drive of the second half was obviously part of that, but we responded well, I'm talking about for the offense. But we responded really well.”
But Carroll wanted to get honest about what he really saw, even bigger than the coaching and adjustments, Carroll saw the football acumen of his team.
“What that showed, again, to me, is that the guys were really comfortable playing in a tight game. At halftime, they weren't flustered about whatever, the score or nothing. They were tuned in and very determined to finish well, and that's what it felt like we did."
Next Man Up
With the loss of Elandon Roberts, Jamal Adams, and Tommy Eichenberg, both played well and impressed in various ways.
"Tommy [Eichenberg] was the one that had to answer the call because he came in. Jamal [Adams] was in and out of the game anyway as we were rotating him through.”
Carroll loves young players and went right back to praising his sophomore Buckeye linebacker.
“I thought Tommy did a really good job of jumping out there, communicating, doing right, picking up and not letting that be a factor. Jamal played a nice game too. He was active and moving around. But I really credit Tommy with coming off the bench. It's hard to do that and play as actively as he did. So it was really, really good."
Youth is Served
I mentioned from New England after the game how well Kyu Blu Kelly had done in his first game. He was exceptional, and after watching the film, Carroll agreed.
“He did a nice job. He got challenged. They went after him. They throw the ball a lot to the split inside, and he wound up over there. He had some challenges.”
Carroll concurred with my observation of the pass interference play on Kelly being absurd. Even well after the game ended, he was still unhappy about it.
“I totally disagreed with the PI on the play. I thought it was a heck of a play that he made. He was on guys the whole time, and he tackled well and supported well out of the secondary, and the secondary contained situations, and when the ball bounces to the corner, he was there. I thought he played a really nice game."
I often explain how young players make young player mistakes, and oftentimes, fans in the NFL give up on players too quickly. It is reckless to do so because the best franchises develop homegrown talent and don’t rely solely on free agency to sustain themselves.
So when did it click for Kelly? Even Carroll, the master motivator, is trying to figure that one out.
"I don't know. We haven't really nailed that one, what it was, but there was a shift. Coming out of the offseason, I didn't see it coming. I didn't see it because he was kind of bouncing around different spots a little bit, played a little bit of nickel and all that. But it was about now probably three weeks ago that there was some clarity here, that something's happening.”
Carroll expounded on the emergence of Kelly, “And there's rumblings coming on where 36 was playing, and so we just gave him more chances. Didn't we start him in the third preseason game? Yeah, that was in response to how he had picked it up to see what he looked like. And he's just done a really, really good job.”
Then Carroll got brutally honest. The platitudes ended and he got specific on what he liked on his new young defensive back.
“He's using his overall sense and experience that he has in just ball sense. And I say that because it's an aspect of us as a growing defense that we really kind of out leverage the offense. And you make good decisions when the ball is breaking and when the ball goes away from you, how you pursue and all of that. And that containment aspect is what gives you a chance to minimize big plays, and he has a really good sense for that.”
Carroll concluded his praise of Kelly adding, “ That kind of jumped up in my observations, and Joey [Joe Woods] thought the same thing. So we've gone with it, and maybe he'll be back competing again this week."
Geno Smith, the Field General
Geno Smith (other than by unrealistic critics) played a great game. I tweeted early about him having targeted six teammates early, and in total for the game, it was eight.
Distributing the ball to multiple people forces the defense not to key in on specific individuals. Carroll liked it, but he wasn’t surprised; it is one of many reasons why he wanted to be reunited with Smith.
"That's not been a problem for Geno [Smith] over the years. He's never just gone to one guy or the other guy, and he's always just taken what the offense gives you. And I think that was a good example of it. Somebody said was this a breakout game for him, it wasn't at all. That's how Geno [Smith] plays – 70.0 percent, 300-something, whatever.”
Carroll's Bold Prediction for His Quarterback
Then Carroll laid down the money quote. No holds barred, he dropped the gauntlet to the Raiders' future opponents with a truth bomb that Smith is coming, and he’s coming massively.
“That's how he plays, and he'll have bigger games going forward.” I added the emphasis there, but Smith threw for 362 yards, and a complete rate of nearly 71% and Carroll didn't say a bigger game, he used the plural, GAMES, that is a massive prediction. A literally laying down of the gauntlet to future 2025 opponents. Raider Nation has to love that.
In an era of coaches’ bloviating and wasting press conferences with coach speak, Carroll did what he has done his entire career: he paddled upstream.
He isn’t looking to lower expectations; he believes in his veteran quarterback and should. “Bigger games going forward” was a massive statement. He wasn’t done.
“But we really liked the way he played. And I think he was like 13-for-15 or something in the second half. And he was a little tight and you could tell when he was moving around, had a little tightness in his hammy or something, and he was fine. He was fine, and he was just on it, and it was a great finish for him, too."
Positive Doesn't Preculde Realism
I had dealt with Carroll before he came to the desert, but only in a limited way. He was known as a positive person, but that doesn’t preclude him from being a realist. His team is better suited to win in New England.
The Raiders have momentum and confidence, and that will propel them forward.
"We played really solid throughout the whole game. We were right in it, mentality-wise, competitively, situations, communications, we were poised. And for a first-time team coming out and taking their first shot, and the starters are playing the whole game, you had to find out. And it was a really good first step, a really good first step for us.”
But don’t mistake Carroll’s appreciation of the win or even the effort as a statement of contentment. This Raiders team is far from writing its final chapter, and there is a long way to go.
“There's so many areas to get better and to improve on, but that mentality that they carried into the game and carried throughout the game. Remember, I made comments after the Seattle game that we stayed connected to the next one, and then we stayed connected, and it carried over, and we were better yesterday than we were at any point in any of the preseason games.”
Seeing areas of improvement doesn’t lessen the lesson and benefits of the week one win, though.
“They do feel good. They do feel good about it, and they know that they can play, and they know that we've got guys that can make big plays and make big hits and come through and make big catches and runs and the QB's going to do what he's been doing, all of that. That has to come to light and yesterday was really valuable for us in that regard."
Interior Offensive Line Issues?
Another area that must improve for the Raiders to get the big win on Monday night is at the interior offensive line play. Carroll again minced no words.
"We need to be a little more accurate with our calls in the targeting. The timing of the working together, the double teams and when you can come off double teams and go to the next level. That takes some time, and the guys haven't played very much together in real games. “
But people need to remember that this isn’t the new NFL. Limited preseason games and practices have not allowed this offensive line to play together as a unit for a substantial number of reps.
“And so, the games helped us some, the practice against the Niners helped us some, but these games will help us get better.”
Rookie Players, Make Rookie Mistakes
Another factor was Ashton Jeanty himself. The Patriots sold out to stop him; that is not an excuse, it is a reality. But the rookie made some rookie mistakes that he will fix.
“Ashton [Jeanty], he was hyped. He was jacked up, and he would tell you, I would think, that he wished he would have been a little more patient on some reads and things like that that will come. He didn't look like that in preseason. This game, being out there and being called on to play and carried the ball 19 times or whatever. It was a little bit different for him, and he'll play way better. He'll see things more clearly. And I know he's real frustrated by that."
Updates on Injuries?
Carroll was brutally honest about the injuries to Elandon Roberts and Brock Bowers, another trait today’s NFL coaches are not necessarily known for.
“We’re just going day to day. Those guys are tough guys now. They're not going to take the easy way out on this one. They're all going to push to get right. These three days right now are really crucial, the day off today, tomorrow's workouts, and then what becomes like the Tuesday day off for us. They'll be really crucial for us. And I know that the Chargers have that going more so in the break they have, but this will really help us and give us a chance.”
Interception Lends to Inspiration
Isaiah Pola-Mao had a monster interception that strangled a Patriot offense struggling to come to life, and Carroll discussed what success like that does as the team celebrated on the sideline. It was nice, but it was only one, and Carroll wants more.
“Well, they celebrated a little bit. I was glad to see that. Our celebration was a little shaky in preseason. We had so many chances, the ball was up.”
Carroll felt like the Raiders may have had another big play stolen from them.
“Did you guys see the play from Maxx [Crosby]? I don’t know about that one, though, jeez. We called time out just to give them more time to look at it because we couldn't throw the flag in the two-minute time frame. The ball was bouncing around pretty nice and we missed the fumble recovery on the other one.”
Greatness Recorgnizes Greatness
But in the interest of stating the obvious, the Raiders coach couldn’t help but praise the outstanding performance of his captain, and the leader of this team, Maxx Crosby.
“I thought Maxx had a really good game. He was really active. He was all over the place in the run game, pass game pursuit, pass rush. He got doubled the whole time and just kept bringing it and made things happen for us, so it was really nice.”
Devin White' Reemergence in the Desert
Devin White is another player who played to a very high standard. Credit GM John Spytek for bringing him to the Silver and Black. Since White arrived, he has been the consummate professional and looked back to his old self.
“He was a hammer. He looked good. I was really excited that his presence was so obvious. He's had a couple years where his game hasn't been at that level that he played at yesterday, and so he's just getting going and had fun playing. He handled a lot of communication, and he hit the heck out of it. So that was really encouraging, really fired up for him.
Devin White is an emotional player, and he isn’t afraid to take some risks, but once he is locked in, he is a weapon. Carroll spoke about his maturation inside the franchise.
“I thought, really, since after the first three or four weeks he was with us – I didn't know him very well, didn't understand him – but since he kind of tapped in with us and he had to kind of feel his way because he'd been kicked around a bit in other places and it hadn’t worked out right.”
But things in the desert changed when the light clicked on for White. Carroll explained in great detail.
“Once he started to feel the rhythm of it, I think yesterday was just a continuation of what's been happening. And he and E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] have been communicating on a great level, and he's helping our guys out with his calls and his experience. He has a really good sense for the game. He’s a real natural football player. And so, he's going to keep getting better.”
Defense Wins in the National Football League
Carroll was open about the play of his defense overall.
"I think we did a really nice job on third downs and got a lot of good short yardage play too and forced fourth down attempts and stuff. There were some successes there.”
Carroll is positive as I mentioned about, but that doesn’t mean his feet aren’t squarely in reality.
“We didn't get the ball as much as we needed to and intended to, but the guys really could feel what was happening. They could feel the game shifting, and they elevated as that occurred. And that's about finishing and getting in the finished mode. And the guys really continued to improve as the game went on.”
But with the game on the line, Carroll’s defense shone. His pride was tangible.
“I thought we played out the last six minutes of the game well, and we're in good command of what was happening. And they were having fun. It was a fun finish because you could see this was our game to win on defense. Just don't let them score and we got it. And so, we give up three points right at the very end there in the second half.”
The praise didn’t end there. “That's a great showing for those guys. And it does, really, there's no doubt, it adds to your confidence. And we'll go, if we're going to be really effective, we're going to have to develop that, the mentality that does go along with being confident."
Special Teams Reality Check
Daniel Carlson missed a 58-yard field goal in bad weather conditions; no shame in that. But the Raiders' special teams excellence to even get it off was impressive—a fact Carroll quickly credited to practice.
"We've been working really hard at that. You guys don't see that in practice. We do a lot of that in walk thru. But we worked really hard at that. That felt very normal. That was just like how we do it. And unfortunately, what was it, 58 or something? So, we’d like to get another six or eight yards out of that thing. “
Carroll continued to bemoan the difficulty of even trying that kick. “That's a very difficult attempt, but the way they handled it was really well done, yeah, and I'm proud that we've worked hard to get there. We were working on this stuff all the way back in the springtime. So, that was very normal for him."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.