5 Thoughts on the Raiders Opening Weekend Win
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to secure a 20-13 victory through a stout defense playing complementary football with a growing offense. Here are five thoughts from the game.
1. This is what Raiders football is supposed to look like
While the game wasn't the most beautiful of wins, it was a complete victory that saw the defense virtually shut down the New England offense, with Maxx Crosby causing all types of havoc across the line of scrimmage.
2. The Raiders might have something with Michael Mayer
After last season, the future of Michael Mayer seemed up in the air after Brock Bowers had a record-setting season. However, it seems he's found a niche in Chip Kelly's offense. Mayer was tenth in offensive snaps and have four catches for 38 yards.
Mayer came alive in the second half and moving forward in need to have it situations, knowing Bowers will draw the attention, Mayer might be that weapon who continually moves the chains.
3. Pete Carroll was the perfect hire
The team was prepared, they were in their element despite being on the road and at no point could the Patriots say they were more physical than the Raiders. Carroll is quickly restoring the culture and this Monday could be everything for the potential of this season.
4. The Geno Smith-Tre Tucker connection is intriguing
While Dont'e Thornton Jr displayed rookie of the year qualities, Brock Bowers was consistent once again, and Jakobi Meyers continued to produce, it was Tucker that sliced through the defense with Smith finding Tucker for the game's opening score.
Smith is such a unique quarterback because not only was he the NFL's best statistical quarterback in week one, his ability to play from under center, in shotgun, and in the pistol makes him the perfect quarterback for Chip Kelly's system. With Tucker, the playbook should be expanded to include some RPO plays in order to take advantage of the elements Smith, Tucker, and Ashton Jeanty bring to the football field.
5. The Raiders' front seven is severely underrated
While things are still a work in progress and the Patriots' offense isn't the best in the world, the Raiders' front seven made things very difficult for the New England offense to move the ball. Germaine Pratt has been an interesting addition who was strong on Sunday as Jamal Adams brings a different element to a revolving linebacker room.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!