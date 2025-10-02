What Raider Nation Really Wants from their NFL Franchise — And Why It’s Obvious
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) have shown glimpses in all three phases of the game of football, and at every position of a high caliber of play.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses the frustration of Silver and Black fans, exploring what Raider Nation truly desires from the NFL franchise and explaining why this is obvious.
Pete Carroll understands where this team is at, his resume makes it crystal clear that he understands exactly how to fix the Silver and Black Iconic franchise.
He spoke today about the state of his team and the enormity of the issues that they face.
You can read the partial transcript below:
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "So, we're getting ready for this thing. I know you're going to ask some questions about injuries and all that. We still don't know about Michael Mayer. We'll figure that out during the course of the week. He's still clearing, getting cleared, and Kolton [Miller] had a high ankle sprain, and so that's what we're dealing with. And so, you saw what we've done with that."
Q: You guys obviously acquired Stone Forsythe for a reason, a player that you know pretty well. What does he bring to the table?
Coach Carroll: "We were with him right from the beginning, and loved the kid and the work ethic, the smarts, his mentality is just right. He started probably 14, 15 games or something and started on the left side four or five times as well. So, we're confident that he can do the job. That's why we went after him. And this is, unfortunately, the scenario that we arise puts him in play time, so he's ready to go and excited about it and look forward to it. And I have no problem with him playing. I've played with him before."
Q: In regards to Eric Stokes, how's he doing with the sprained knee?
Coach Carroll: "He says he's fine. We're going to take it easy today. He'll practice today, but we'll just go slow with it and make sure that he's right. So, he seems to be pretty confident about that. We'll see."
Q: Were you hoping to get more out of your draft class, or is it what you expected four games in?
Coach Carroll: "I don't even have an evaluation for that. I don't have any expectation for the draft class. There's a couple guys -- when you have a kid like Ashton [Jeanty] that's picked up high like that, and we were slotting him into a starting spot really from the beginning, that's different than the rest of the guys, but we just want to keep growing with these guys and make the right decisions along the way. We don't do it because you think we should start guys because they've been drafted. That's not how we think. But I love playing young guys, and I love developing them, and we're in the process. You see that we're rotating the defensive tackles a little bit and trying to figure that out and make some good sense of that. On the offensive line in particular, we'd like to hold off as much as we can till these guys really can prove that they're ready, but you don't always have that opportunity. So, Charles [Grant], he's working like crazy with a real concern for it, 'Now, I may have to play right now.' So, we're going to try to get that prepared, and if he does have to go in there and we need him, he'll go, but there's no expectations other than the real obvious ones. You fill a spot with a guy, they got to show it, and we got to bring it to life."
Q: As you prepare for this game watching Shane Steichen's offense, obviously a guy that went to UNLV here in Vegas, what have you seen from him as a coach, and what has he done to build that program?
Coach Carroll: "They've made a significant shift in their effectiveness from the offseason to now, and Daniel Jones has been right in the middle of all that. They've got good players. They've got extremely well equipped, skilled people. Tyler [Warren], the new tight end, he's their number one targeted guy. The tailback is elite. And so, it's been a tremendous connection between, let's say, Shane [Steichen] and Daniel to get him to play at this high level so early in his time with them. They've come out flying, and then they've have had great success on offense so far. So, Daniel has been the recipient of this opportunity, and thanks to Shane, I would think."
