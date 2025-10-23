Raiders' Greg Olson Has Surprising Source for Geno Smith Confidence
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get better quarterback play out of their veteran quarterback, Geno Smith, after their bye week. It has been a nightmare for the Raiders' offense this season, and a huge factor has been the turnovers for Smith.
It has not gone as expected for this Raiders offense this season, and something is going to have to change if the Raiders want to play better football the rest of the way.
Smith was brought in this offseason to give the Raiders a leader and a good player at the most important position on the field. That has been far from it for the Silver and Black. Smith has been a turnover machine, and that cannot continue to happen if this offense wants to get better and see improvements in the second half of 2025. Head coach Pete Carroll is going to have to decide if Smith keeps playing the way that he does.
The Raiders have the offensive weapons to be a good offense. But when you are turning over the ball, you are not even giving the chance for your playmakers to make plays. That is something that has to change. Getting your best players the ball could make a big difference.
Watch below to see Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson Speak on Smith
Raiders QB Coach Greg Olson
"He [Geno Smith] understands again; he has played for a long time. He understands the formula for winning football," said Greg Olson about Smith.
"He understands where we are in terms of the turnover margin, and he is a big part of it; we are all a big part of it. He has played through tough times, and he has been through adversity before at the quarterback position. He is going to battle back. And we have all the confidence in the world in him that he will battle back."
"We gotta have a better job of putting our players in position to be successful. It was kind of a snowball effect. We could not find the timing, the intent, and the purpose of plays, and getting in the right plays or getting bad plays, that is all. We will learn from it and grow and get better.
"The most important thing is maintaining focus on your job. Every position stays focused on that, then we get a chance to come together."
