What the Raiders Need to See from Smith Moving Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in the process of implementing many new aspects. Las Vegas is set to enter just their fifth game under a new head coach, with a new offensive coordinator and plenty of roster changes as well.
It was well known it would take time for all of the changes Las Vegas made to mesh, which has been seen during the Raiders' 1-3 start to the season. However, losing three of their first four games to start the season has shortened the time they have to figure things out.
Raiders Still Searching
The Raiders' defense has performed well overall, as the unit has routinely bailed out their teammates on the offensive side of the ball this season. Las Vegas' defense has the potential to be one of the top 10-15 defenses in the league, if the Raiders' offense did continually turn the ball over.
Las Vegas' defense has had a high amount of turnover as well, much more than the Raiders' offense. The defense replaced nearly half of its starters from last season yet still has more of an established identity than the offense, likely because of the return of Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
The Raiders' offense is still searching for their identity after an offseason full of change. Prior to the Raiders' practice on Wednesday, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith explained what it is he hopes to see from the offense moving forward, after weeks of up-and-down performances.
"That's what we want to see. We want to see exactly what our offense can be when we play four quarters of committed football of doing the right thing and just playing our style of football, playing our game, getting Brock involved, getting Mike [Mayer] involved, getting all these guys involved man, just everybody can go out there and do their thing,” Smith said.
"Obviously, Ashton and Brock are, again, two of our leaders on offense and two guys that we really rely on. So, we want to get them involved, and want to get these things started pretty fast here. We've got to get rolling. We've got to get rolling. And I think last week we made a step in the right direction, but we've just got to keep building this thing and making sure that when we get out there, we're executing to the highest of our abilities."
