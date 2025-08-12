Six Intriguing Observations from Raiders Camp Today
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders began their practice later than usual today at 10 AM PT and, due to the heat, moved the session indoors.
From my perspective, I observed six intriguing things that captivated my attention, which I would like to share with you.
Quarterbacks Conducting the Silver andd BlackTrain
Professor Geno Smith
Every day, I praise the Raiders' chief quarterback for his mastery of the Chip Kelly offense. Today, while implementing a new strategy, he not only supported Aidan O'Connell and Cam Miller but also helped his wide receivers. His football IQ, leadership skills, and unselfish nature are genuinely exceptional.
Aidan O’Connell Show of Some Versatility
While working at a new installation, O'Connell demonstrated impressive lateral agility and versatility. I understand that fans may not fully appreciate this until they see it in a game, and that's a fair perspective. However, as I mentioned before, he has been consistently showing strong performance in practice, which leads one to expect similar results on game day.
Cam Miller, the Lightning Bolt
Cam Miller also stood out during practice today. I noticed something new: he was coaching and directing a teammate during the installation. This showed outstanding leadership on his part. Like Geno and AOC, he demonstrates a solid understanding of the game, which fosters confidence among his teammates. I’m not questioning Miller's comprehension of the offense; instead, I’m commending him for finding his voice. This speaks volumes about his confidence, and it's evident that the humble young player possesses it.
Cornerbacks Shining
Darnay Holmes: The Overcoat
Darnay Holmes is one of John Spytek's valued veterans who signed team-friendly contracts. Once a reliable asset, he is now displaying skills he once struggled with. His coverage during today's session was exceptional, and his ease within the Raiders and their system is noteworthy. His coverage resembled an overcoat over the wide receivers rather than the typical performance of a cornerback.
Darien Porter Doing Darien Porter Things
The young player from Iowa State demonstrated exceptional tight coverage today, frequently dominating the receivers. He is fearless and approaches the cornerback position with the intensity of a linebacker. Despite being a rookie, he exudes the confidence (not arrogance) of a seasoned veteran. If you didn't know he was a rookie, you would hardly believe it based on his demeanor and performance today.
Stay Greedy (Vance) My Friend
The undrafted free agent (UDFA) is currently second on the depth chart and is becoming more comfortable with each passing day. While he may not be an All-Pro, he is a coachable rookie who consistently makes plays. I have seen him excel on defense and also shine on special teams, but today was the first time he performed well in both areas during the same practice. He was smiling, enjoying himself, and playing with the confidence of a kid in their grandmother's backyard during Thanksgiving Day football with cousins. Although he is still a work in progress, he needs to remain "Greedy" and continue to improve; it’s clear he has a place in the NFL.
The Las Vegas Raidrs have things rolling now, and the emergence of Vance puts that on display.
