Five Raiders Players Making a Big Push to Make Pete Carroll's 53-Man Roster
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers tomorrow for a joint practice and will face them again on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium for their second preseason game.
While Raider Nation's focus is on the 49ers, there are five players fiercely competing for a spot on Pete Carroll's initial 53-man roster. Their competition was evident in today's practice.
From my vantage point on the sideline, here are five players who are striving to secure a place on the Silver and Black roster.
Greedy is Good
Greedy Vance, the undrafted free agent from USC, has had an outstanding training camp. Originally, I believed he would end up on the practice squad, but as of Monday, I projected him to make the roster. He is currently competing with Kyu Blu Kelly, but Vance has shown remarkable resilience. His ability to maintain a short memory—essential for a defensive back—coupled with his fearless nature, has helped him stand out.
In his roles on offense and special teams, he cannot afford to have a bad day, and so far, he hasn't. The big question for him is how he will manage the intense pressure of football as the team approaches the August 27 NFL cut-down day.
Don’t be (Kyu) Blue
Kyu Blu Kelly, hailing from Las Vegas and a former Stanford Cardinal, has had an impressive training camp. Over the past two days, he has performed exceptionally well, earning first-team reps both times. The pressure of the moment hasn't fazed him, and he has truly excelled. He is currently competing with Greedy Vance, whom I had previously projected to make the 53-man roster. This competition is very close, but after Kelly's strong performances over the last two days, I believe he is slightly ahead of Vance. The upcoming game against the 49ers could be crucial for Kelly's NFL future.
The Name is Bachman, Alex Bachman
The Webster Dictionary definition of an underdog includes a reference to Alex Bachman. After attending multiple training camps, this young athlete, who has a passion for football, continues to pursue his dream. He has been fully committed and has had an impressive camp, making plays on both offense and special teams. Bachman has taken full advantage of his opportunities with the first, second, and third teams, excelling in every role assigned to him.
Currently, he is in a tough competition. Initially, I didn’t anticipate him making the 53-man roster, but after my mid-camp assessment on Monday, I’ve changed my mind. The competition is exceptionally close, and as he strives to secure a spot on the roster for the first time, he cannot afford any missteps—one bad play could cost him his chance. His competitors are improving every day, and the race for the fifth wide receiver position is as intense as any on the team.
The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You, Collin
Collin Johnson, the Texas Longhorns player, has had two remarkable days in a row. Today, he capitalized on his first-team reps, showcasing his agility, versatility, and impressive football intelligence. With his notable size and good speed, he presents more opportunities than Bachman, and he doesn’t seem overwhelmed by the stage.
His performance over the last two practices has narrowed the gap between him and Bachman, and he deserves more primary reps. Johnson’s skill set stands out, even though Bachman consistently makes plays. This is largely due to Johnson's physical attributes. He learns quickly, and while his skills are impressive, his intelligence on the field is his greatest asset. At 6’5” and 220 pounds—5 inches taller and 30 pounds heavier than Bachman—he can use his size to create separation without drawing the dreaded pass interference penalty. While Bachman may be faster, every time Johnson excels in crucial situations, he demonstrates the unique tactical advantages he can offer.
So You’re Saying There's a Chance
Tommy Mellott, the pride of Butte, Montana, faces a daunting challenge. The FCS star quarterback is being asked to transition from FCS to the NFL while also changing positions.
The task is significant, but let’s not portray him as a victim. Mellott has both talent and heart, and I believe he may not even realize how good he truly is at this point.
The Raiders see the potential for him to become a Julian Edelman-type player, as he displays a unique combination of physicality and intelligence that is reminiscent of a Hogwarts wizard.
Now, here’s the question: if we are looking strictly at 2025, Mellott is unlikely to beat out Alex Bachman or Collin Johnson. However, on a team that isn't expected to contend for the Super Bowl in 2025 and already has four solid wide receivers on the roster, can John Spytek afford to keep Mellott as a luxury piece on special teams and at wide receiver to allow him to develop?
If the Raiders were to try placing him on the practice squad, there’s no guarantee that another team wouldn’t sign him to their 53-man roster.
So what should Spytek do? Should he take the risk of losing a player with great potential by placing him on the practice squad, or should he choose a more cautious approach? Las Vegas is known for its gamblers. A strong finish for Mellott could simplify this decision, but if he doesn’t perform well, he could create headaches for the Raiders' leadership.
