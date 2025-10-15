What the Raiders’ Big Win Means for Their Future
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the six teams in the NFL with two wins, joining the likes of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The two-win teams are a mixed bunch, with some of them being better or worse than their record reflects.
In the Raiders' case, their team is talented, but the record doesn't reflect that. Geno Smith can't help but throw the ball away or to an opposing player, and a lot of things about this team in 2025 have been major disappointments for Raider Nation.
PFF Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings heading into week seven. One would think that a win over the Tennessee Titans, which caused the firing of Brian Callahan, would result in the Raiders climbing the rankings, but instead, they drop one spot to become the 25th-best team in the NFL.
"The first win for the Raiders since Week 1, and it was the defense that led the way, sacking Cam Ward six times and forcing three total turnovers. Maxx Crosby continues to be a game-wrecker and leader for this team, as his 82.5 overall PFF grade slots 17th among edge rushers. That was a much-needed win for the Raiders — things could have been looking desperate in Pete Carroll’s first season with the team", said Valentine.
Their dropping despite the win is a bit ridiculous to me, but I digress. The Raiders have a golden opportunity to rip the hearts out of their divisional rivals, as their next game is against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they're trying to get to above .500 for the first time this season.
If they were to beat the Chiefs on the road, not only would it boost them in power rankings as well as the standings, but it'd also give them plenty of momentum to ride into their bye week. A record of 3 - 4 for the 2025 Raiders was inconceivable a few weeks ago, but it's a possibility on the table if Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders defense step up to play like they did against the Titans.
