Evaluating the Layout of Raiders Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders have given themselves flexibility on their offensive line.
New head coach Pete Carroll will want to run the football this upcoming season, so he knows he needs as many options along the offensive line as possible.
Last season, the Raiders dealt with injuries on the line that led to a shuffling of different players. It is hard to be consistent on the offensive side of the ball with that being the case.
The Raiders’ offensive line could look vastly different when the season begins. It could be Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith, and DJ Glaze, but several players could push for playing time.
That includes Alex Cappa, whom the Raiders signed this offseason. According to Pro Football Focus, Cappa had a 50.5 overall grade, which is not ideal.
Cappa is a veteran who, despite having a bad year, could be a quality addition to the Silver and Black. He may push Parham or Meredith for a starting job.
Powers-Johnson was impressive as a rookie, playing multiple spots on the interior offensive line. He started out at guard but moved to center, where he finished his career in college.
Powers-Johnson will likely stay at center this season after the Raiders released Andre James in March. He showed he could be a key piece of Las Vegas’ future and take a step forward in 2025.
The right tackle job was Thayer Munford’s to start, but an injury allowed the rookie Glaze to step in, not giving it back. Will Munford have a shot at getting the job back this offseason?
The Raiders drafted two offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft in Texas Tech’s Caleb Rogers and William & Mary’s Charles Grant. Rogers played mostly right tackle in his collegiate career but has also spent time at guard.
Rogers’ path to playing time is likely at guard, where there could be a logjam. Grant is a player who will likely take time to develop, but the Raiders could benefit from letting him learn.
The Raiders’ offensive line group carries lots of intrigue, with multiple spots that could be up for grabs.
The next few months will feature training camp battles that will show us who wants the spots the most.
