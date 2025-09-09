What Makes the Raiders' Foundation Special to Build Upon
The Las Vegas Raiders worked diligently throughout the offseason to fix issues within their coaching staff and on their roster. Some of the moves may have seemed drastic but coming off a 4-13 campaign that included a 10-game losing streak, drastic measures is what the Raiders needed.
Notating the Raiders' Success
Following the Raiders' win over the Patriots, Carroll noted several things the Raiders could improve upon. Still, Carroll took the time to smell the roses and acknowldge the positives he saw from the Raiders' Sunday against New England.
"Yeah, I think we did a really nice job on third downs and got a lot of good short yardage play too and forced fourth down attempts and stuff. There were some successes there. We didn't get the ball as much as we needed to and intended to, but the guys really could feel what was happening," Carroll said.
"They could feel the game shifting, and they elevated as that occurred. And that's about finishing and getting in the finished mode. And the guys really continued to improve as the game went on."
Specifically, Carroll noted that the Raiders played well down the stretch. As well as the Raiders had played the whole game, they still needed to play well up until the very end, which is critical in the National Football League. The Raiders did so, and it helped them leave victorious.
“I thought we played out the last six minutes of the game well, and we're in good command of what was happening. And they were having fun. It was a fun finish because you could see this was our game to win on defense. Just don't let them score and we got it," Carroll said.
"And so, we give up three points right at the very end there in the second half. That's a great showing for those guys. And it does, really, there's no doubt, it adds to your confidence. And we'll go, if we're going to be really effective, we're going to have to develop that, the mentality that does go along with being confident."
In Week 1, the Raiders showed that they have made progress. Although the complete turnaround they seek will undoubtedly take more time, it is undeniable that they have a solid foundation to build their future on.
