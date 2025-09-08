Ex-HC Antonio Pierce Makes Bold Comments on New Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024-25 season was especially dismal but may have been what the Raiders needed as an organization to spark a turnaround.
Pierce Sounds Off on the Raiders
Antonio Pierce took over a Raiders team that looked much different than the team that just beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Last season, the Raiders were missing of the key ingredients to building a productive football team.
The Raiders let running back Josh Jacobs walk in free agency, then they failed to secure a competent quarterback, instead fielding arguably the worst quarterback room in the league last season. These were just a few of the decisions that left Pierce in between a rock and a hard place last season.
“I think the key thing that happened for Pete Carroll, he got his quarterback. He got his quarterback. He got the guy that—look, man, I go to war for this guy. And that’s what Geno Smith said out the gate. Then he went and got a running back. So it’s interesting for me because that’s what I wanted last year, and I didn’t get it. My guy, Josh Jacobs, he plays for this team, the Green Bay Packers," Pierce said.
“But better yet, I think with him and [general manager John Spytek], they’ve done a great job of working together. It always starts with the head coach and GM being on the same page.”
Las Vegas undoubtedly has a better roster than they did last season, but they also have a more experienced head coach. Pierce was able to acknowledge both.
"Pete Carroll—the biggest deal with him is he’s been here and done that before. He’s won everywhere he’s been: USC, the Seattle Seahawks. He brings in a culture. I think it’s no different than what I tried to do last year, right? You bring in that culture, you get guys excited, but you have to maintain it," Pierce said.
After the Raiders finished 4-13 last season, which included a 10-game losing streak, they decided to move on from Pierce.
Few things went right for Pierce in his lone season as the team's head coach. He could have been a better coach but was undoubtedly impacted by many things outside his control.
Although Pierce has a right to feel the way that he does, it is not difficult to understand why Las Vegas made the moves they did. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently shared his thoughts on the coaching change the Raiders made over the offseason.
“There is definitely good players. And they have proven through the offseason, there is a big commitment those players have made. And I think Pete has done a really tremendous job. Like a lot of coaches with veteran experience are able to do. They run a real program. Nothing really surprises them. Pete has had a tremendous record of success when he was at Seattle and USC. He is a tremendous coach and leader," Brady said.
“There is a division where you have got Andy Reid, who is very much the same. Jim Harbaugh has done an incredible job. Sean Payton, we all know the kind of coach he is. I think the Raiders having a figurehead like that in that position gives them a great chance to complete.”
