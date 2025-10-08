Raiders' Mistakes Prove Value of This Underrated Player
The Las Vegas Raiders have already suffered multiple injuries to players they had sizeable expectations for. The Raiders 1-4 start has as much to do with injuries to critical players as anything else. Las Vegas is not deep enough to go without several starters across the board.
The Raiders' Underrated Asset
Ever since the Raiders drafted tight end Brock Bowers, many have overlooked tight end Michael Mayer and his importance to the Raiders' plans. Although Mayer is often overlooked by those on the outside looking in, Mayer is a player the Raiders' coaching staff believes in.
Mayer has shown what he can do in the right situation, and he helps the Raiders in multiple ways. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll recently explained how Mayer's absence has impacted the Raiders in ways many do not seem to understand.
"Well, we've had a couple plays that have happened where Mike Mayer plays, and we haven't backed it up well enough. These guys have been challenged, and so we got to get our guys right. If Mike can play, then we'd like to get him back in there,” Carroll said.
“But there's been a couple situations that have occurred where he's a key player for you, and it just shows you that it's hard with backups got to come in and they're called on to play just like a legit starter, and so hopefully we clean that up."
Prior to the Raiders' first practice of Week 6, Carroll explained how Mayer's recovery from a concussion is going. Mayer is still working his way through the league's concussion protocol, but the Raiders hope to have him back soon.
“Mike [Michael Mayer] has his opportunities tomorrow to get cleared, and we'll see how that goes. Fingers crossed on all that, he feels like he's ready to go, and has felt like that. But the protocol is challenging and we respect it," Carroll said.
Las Vegas needs Mayer back for both offense and special teams. Mayer is a player who holds immense value for a Raiders team in need of all the talent it can get. Mayer was a significant part of the Raiders' plans entering the season. He has missed two of the Raiders' four consecutive losses.
