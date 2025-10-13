How Raiders' Defense Cashed Check Pete Carroll Wrote
The Las Vegas Raiders put together the most complete game of the season in their win over the Tennesse Titans.
Carroll's Challenge
Turnovers have been something the Raiders' defense has struggled with most of the past two season and through first five games of this season. Entering Week 6, the Raiders' defense struggled to force turnovers only forcing four on the season. However, that changed on Sunday against the Titans.
Las Vegas forced three turnovers against Tennessee, nearly matching their season total in one game. As turnovers always are, those three turnovers were critical factors in Sunday's win. None were more critical than Devin White's sack of Cam Ward that led to a fumble that was recovered by Las Vegas.
Heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted his mindset on turnovers and his messag to his team. Carroll explained how critical turnovers have always been to him and his coaching staffs over the years and challenged his defense to step up.
"It's all these guys have been hearing, and we have to act on the approach and the mentality, the philosophy about taking care of the football is like the first thing, the first words I talked about from day one. So, it's frustrating to me that I'm not getting the results that I'm used to. We've had teams, the last couple teams I coached, by the time I left, and we were plus 100-something in turnover ratio,” Carroll said.
“And so, we haven't turned that corner yet, but it can happen in a flash, and usually it happens in bunches when it happens. And so, from this point forward, there's still – well, let me give you a number here. If you're plus one in turnover ratio in a game, you win like 77% of time. Okay, so let's get to plus this week. Let's get to plus next week, and let's see what happens to our football team. You'll see the whole complexion of the games change."
The Raiders' defense took Carroll's words to heart and not only get to plus one in the turnover category, but more. Las Vegas undoubtedly knew the importance of turnovers before Week 6, but they hope actually producing a turnover filled game could be just what the Raiders' defense needed.
