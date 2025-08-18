The Raiders' Biggest Strength Heading Into the 2025 Regular Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason additions have already begun the process of turning things around in Las Vegas. Although the Raiders still have work to do on both sides of the ball, it is worth noting that the Raiders' front office made a legitimate effort to improve the team.
Las Vegas has improved in more ways than one. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus believes there is one area they improved in the most.
Wasserman believes the Raiders' biggest strength heading into the season is their improved offense.
"The Raiders ranked 31st in PFF passing grade and 32nd in PFF rushing grade last season. They made an effort this offseason to address that by acquiring quarterback Geno Smith and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty," Wasserman said.
"Smith recorded an excellent 85.6 PFF passing grade during his three seasons as Seattle’s starter, eighth best in the NFL. Jeanty, meanwhile, earned a perfect 99.9 PFF rushing grade during his three seasons at Boise State."
Following the Raiders' preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on the progress his team displayed in their second preseason game. Las Vegas' offense will be significantly different than the one that took the field last season.
“I thought this was a really good, hard-fought game from start to finish, and we had some things that we needed to correct from the practice that we had, and we did. We played the running game very much more impactful than we did in the practice. I thought we did that really well. It was a terrific game back and forth the whole time. I like that the first group got down in the first two times they had the chance to score points," Carroll said.
"Geno [Smith] did just fine. [Ashton] Jeanty looked tough as hell and had a couple of really nice plays, bounced back from the big hit. I don’t know if the other guy did, but he did, and it was impressive I thought. We know Brock [Bowers] can do some stuff. He made a great play on the catch he made too, which was fun.
"So all in all, we got a lot better today and played a good, solid game all the way through. Two turnovers again, in this ball game, we gave the football back, and that's unfortunate. Nice job by Daniel [Carlson] today kicking the ball too, that was great. I know he’d hit the game if he had a shot. I think it was a good step forward.”
