Future NFL HOFer Raves About Raiders Star Maxx Crosby
As an organization, the Las Vegas Raiders have had some of the best players in National Football League history suit up for them.
Before the Raiders faced the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady announced that he will participate in a flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia. The tournament will include several current and former players like Rob Gronkowski and Maxx Crosby.
Following the announcement, Gronkowski raved about Crosby. The two faced each other early in Crosby's career. It was a game the legendary tight end never forgot.
Crosby's Praise
"Maxx Crosby is an unbelievable player, defensive player. I remember going versus him right here on this field. I think it was his rookie or second year. We were here playing when I was with the Tampa Bay Bucs. It was [during] COVID. No one in the stands, it was empty like this. We had media people on the sideline only. It was weird, you could hear a pindrop," Gronkowski said.
"I went and tried to crush Maxx Crosby off of a moving block. I gave it my all. When I give it my all, I know I am going to move someone. I barely moved him. I felt it, and he did not really see me coming and I felt it. I was like, “Who is this guy?”
"It was Maxx Crosby, and then he turned out to be who he is. Now I totally understand why I could not move him off the ball, because he is such a beast. At that time, I did not really know who he was because he was a young buck, but it shows why he turned into the player that he has become. He is a hard worker, and he is a very, very great player."
Crosby has not only been the best and most consistent player the Raiders have had since he was drafted, he has been the face of the franchise. His motor is unmatched, and his production has been near the top of the league since entering the league.
After suffering an injury, Crosby missed a handful of games at the end of last season. He missed more games at the end of last season than every season of his career combined. However, he is healthy and ready to continue on the trajectory he has been on. It could land him in Canton with Gronkowski.
