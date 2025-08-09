WATCH: Raiders' Jamal Adams Discusses Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added safety Jamal Adams to their roster just before the start of training camp. The veteran has years of experience with Pete Carroll while the two were together in Seattle.
The two look to recreate the success they experienced in Seattle.
Adams spoke this weekend on camp and more.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On changing his jersey number...
Tucker: "You drop a one, you definitely feel a little lighter. I've always worn that number. Little league, middle school, high school, college. So, when it opened up, I was just like it feels right to get it."
On his overall impressions of Chip Kelly's offense so far...
Tucker: "Oh my gosh, I love Chip Kelly's offense. I mean, just the guys he's been able to coach for the past years, you can just see it. And I like where I fit in that offense. I think it's going to be very beneficial to me, but not just me, the whole team. And he's very good at putting guys in the right spot to succeed. I feel like sometimes, people can just put people places and just expect you to run a certain thing, but he's more of a player’s guy, not a plays guy. So, the players, we make the plays, but he puts us in position to make them. And it's just an explosive offense, man. I mean, this is day one. So, we're just breaking it in. But you guys will see over camp it’s going to pick up, and it's very explosive."
On wearing number one...
Tucker: "Yeah, I mean, for me, it's always been special to me. Just because, like I said, I remember when I was at Pee Wee and I was wearing number one. And at that time, I'm just like, ‘Oh, it's number one.’ You know what I mean? Like, whatever. But it just carried over. And it really means a lot to me. And you know how people say you look good, you feel good, you play good. Number one has been my number, so you look good, you feel good, you play good."
