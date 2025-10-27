Raiders Shake Up Roster With Surprising Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but it may be one that most people didn't expect. Geno Smith and Pete Carroll will reunite with Tyler Lockett in Las Vegas, as the Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver after the Tennessee Titans released him earlier this week.
I wrote about them possibly adding Lockett in a previous article, but I wasn't sure if the Raiders were interested in him after passing him up repeatedly in free agency. Now, they add a veteran wide receiver to their receiver corps who's trusted by the quarterback and head coach to help give the Raiders offense some stability.
Surprising Addition
During the three years that Smith was the starter with the Seahawks, he targeted Lockett less and less as time went on, but there was once upon a time when Smith and Lockett connected for 1,033 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Neither of them is the same player they were in 2022, but that familiarity is still there. Smith has been unable to get anything out of the Raiders' offense despite the immense talent they have on that side of the ball. Giving him a target he's comfortable throwing to and already has chemistry with was a good move made by the Raiders' front office.
This move reveals two things about where the Raiders' mind is during their bye week. They are likely preparing for Jakobi Meyers to be traded to another team. Signing Lockett is an attempt at giving their offense a chance not to miss a beat with the departure of Meyers.
Secondly, a quarterback change may not be in the works at all. Carroll has stood beside Smith's side despite him looking like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, and this move shows that he's still supporting the quarterback he traded for.
It's possible the Raiders signed Lockett with Kenny Pickett in mind, giving him another playmaker after Meyers has been traded. Still, there are other wide receivers they could've targeted if they wanted to get him another weapon.
This reunion feels strictly for Smith and Carroll, as one final shot for them to recreate the magic they had with the Seahawks. This was one of the first moves the Raiders have made before the trade deadline, but it's sure not to be the last.
