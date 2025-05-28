What To Watch For In Raiders OTAs
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving along in the offseason in the right direction. The Raiders have brought in the right people from players, coaches, and personnel, to get things going in the right direction starting in 2025.
The Silver and Black are looking to get back to their winning ways and now they will be lead by head coach Pete Carroll, who knows a thing or two of getting teams to play great football.
The have gone through free agency, voluntary minicamp the 2025 NFL Draft, rookie minicamp, and yesterday they start OTAs offseason workouts. This is an important time for the team to build the chemistry that will be needed next season if the team wants to win more games. The Raiders are looking at several positions to see who can their guy and it starts now.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what to watch for at the Raiders OTAs this week on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. "
"I am looking at a lot of diffent stuff," said Carpenter. "Now, remember, there is no physicality, they are not wearing shoulder pads. They are not hitting each other. They are staying off the ground. So people will say, well isn't it just really a glorified underwear Olympics. That is not what it is at all. I am going to be looking for some execution issues."
"At running back, Zamir White and Sincere McCormick ... So I am going to watch execution. I am watching that battle and I think it is going to be a great battle. I am watching it super close."
"At the interior guard. I already told you that Kolton [Miller] is your guy at the left. The battle at the left guard is going to be Dylan [Parham] and it is going to be with Jordan [Meredith], JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson is your center. [Alex] Cappa is your right guard and DJ Glaza is your right tackle. So I am going to watch the battle, Dylan and Meredith, that is a good problem to have."
"Then I am going to watch what is happening at wide receivers. We know that the Raiders got a couple of rookies that are going to be sharp. We know that they already got a Jakobi Meyers and a Tre Tucker ... Now I want to watch who is coming in at that six wide receiver. I am going to be watching for drop balls because if you are dropping balls this time of year and you are a wide out when there isn't the great physicality ... I want to watch that."
