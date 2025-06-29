Will the Raiders Upset the Eagles in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been given no favors in their schedule for the 2025 NFL regular season. Despite only winning four games last year, they have some serious competition and a schedule that is not that easy.
Even in their own division, the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers have all made changes in the off-season to match or surpass the additions the Raiders have made. They didn't win a single divisional game last season, and even with their culture change and acquisition of new talent, it wasn't as if it'll get any easier for them in 2025.
However, all of that pales in comparison to who they'll be facing in week 15 of next season. They have to travel to Lincoln Financial Stadium and take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The last time the Raiders beat the Eagles at home was all the way back in 2001, and to make matters worse, this iteration of the Eagles team may be one of the best in franchise history! The Raiders' all-time record against the Eagles is 6 - 7, with the last time these two teams played in 2021.
The Eagles dismantled the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, a team the Raiders consistently have trouble beating, and to make things worse, they're on the road at a critical point of the season. I don't know what each team's outlook on postseason play may be looking like, but depending on how their season has been going up to this point, this game could have even more significance for either team's playoff hopes.
Either the Eagles may be having a disappointing year, or the Raiders may be overachieving, but a late-season matchup against one of the most talented teams in the NFL is never good. It's almost impossible for the Raiders to win this game as they are simply outmatched.
If the Raiders were to pull off an upset, it'd have to be through a ridiculous display of offense and defense. Saquon Barkley and Ashton Jeanty will both be battling to see who can dominate on the ground, while Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts will try to outshine the other through the air.
The Raiders' game plan must be to not let Hurts torch them through the air, and try to stick to their lucrative receiving options as best as they can. I have confidence that the Raiders' defensive front can keep Barkley in check, but I don't have that same confidence when looking at their defensive back room.
In order for them to beat them offensively, Smith must not turn the ball over a single time, and even if it's a field goal, they have to score on each possession. Under Pete Carroll, I'm sure the new and improved Raiders team won't simply roll over and accept defeat, but they have their work cut out for them if they hope to win this game.
