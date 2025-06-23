Raiders Are In for a Tough Matchup in Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to establish home-field advantage early in the 2025 season with wins over the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars. They have some tough games on the road, so these wins at home will mitigate some of their losses they're bound to receive.
One of their toughest home matchups is against the Dallas Cowboys in week 11 of the NFL regular season. The last time these two teams met was in 2021, where the Raiders won an overtime thriller, and Derek Carr threw for 373 yards.
In 2025, both of these teams look different, though Dak Prescott is still the starting quarterback for the Cowboys. He'll be facing off against Geno Smith in what will be a tough game for both teams. The Raiders can't let this respectable win slip out of their hands, so I expect them to give it their all.
One of the things to look out for in this game is how the Cowboys' defense will react to Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders' rushing attack. At this point in the year, it's impossible to predict the type of season Jeanty is having, but the assumption is that teams will have been put on notice at how dominant he is.
I think this will play a huge factor in how the Cowboys defend the Raiders and ultimately what decides if they win or not. If the Raiders are able to sell the run and fake out the Cowboys on defense, they can use their weapons like Brock Bowers or Jakobi Meyers to exploit them down the field.
As good as the Cowboys' defensive front is, headlined by Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' secondary is vulnerable. On the other hand, the Raiders don't have the personnel to deal with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
What decides this matchup for me is the head coaching battle between Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer. Both of these teams have options they can exploit the other team, and it just becomes a matter of who utilizes them better.
I think this will be another thriller, just like their 2021 matchup, and just like four years ago, the Raiders defend Allegiant Stadium and send the Cowboys back to Dallas with a loss.
