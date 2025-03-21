REPORT: Raiders a Surprise Playoff Team?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not made the playoffs since 2021, something they hope to change this year.
Raider Nation is growing impatient with not having a winning football team, and they hope the Pete Carroll-John Spytek regime can finally break through. Has the team made enough moves to end the postseason drought?
While it may not appear that the Raiders are a sure-fire playoff team in 2025, one Fox Sports analyst believes they are a dark horse to make a run to the postseason.
Eric Williams thinks the moves Las Vegas made should have people keeping an eye on the Silver and Black.
On the Raiders, Williams writes:
“Culture-setting new coach Pete Carroll secured a leader who is intimately familiar with his approach and can set the tone on the field for the franchise in QB Geno Smith. Not only can the West Virginia product echo Carroll's philosophy to the rest of the team, he gives the Raiders a legitimate playmaker at the quarterback position to compete in the AFC West.
The Raiders also locked up one of the NFL's best defensive players by giving edge rusher Maxx Crosby a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 million in guaranteed money. Carroll understands that the success of his Legion of Boom in Seattle defense started up front, and with Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders can cause problems for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.”
Williams also liked some of the moves the team made on offense but believes they can still do more.
“Offensively, Raheem Mostert is a good fit for what Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly want to accomplish in the running game. However, the Raiders could still use a field-stretching receiver on the perimeter and another home-run threat at running back. Ashton Jeanty anyone?”
Johnson also mentions that the Raiders have not won the AFC West since 2002 and have only made the playoffs twice in the last 10 years. However, he believes Carroll will be the coach to turn things around.
The Raiders have work to do before they are a real threat in the AFC, but there is reason to believe they could make some noise and have an outside shot at making the playoffs.
Raiders fans certainly need it.
