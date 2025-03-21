Raiders Given Boost in Way-to-Early Rankings
So far this offseason the Las Vegas Raiders have lost several key pieces on defense while making a splash addition on offense by way of quarterback Geno Smith.
Bolstering the most important position in the sport is a good route to take, and the unexpected trade gave the Raiders a position in Pro Football Focus' power rankings that may surprise some.
The Raiders are No. 22 in the league, per PFF's Mason Cameron.
"Many expected the Raiders to address their quarterback situation through free agency, but instead, new general manager John Spytek made a bold move by trading for Geno Smith, who ranked ninth in PFF passing grade last season," wrote Cameron. "While Smith alone won’t solve all of the team’s issues, adding more weapons in the draft to pair with Brock Bowers could give the offense a needed boost.
"Defensively, the Raiders locked in their star pass rusher, extending Maxx Crosby to a lucrative deal while also re-signing Malcolm Koonce. Those moves could give Las Vegas one of the more formidable pass-rushing tandems in the AFC West."
It shouldn't be a surprise that the Smith trade boosted the Raiders' ranking so high. It was rated the No. 8 move of the offseason by CBS Sports' Cody Sullivan.
"Is Smith, 34, a long-term solution for a longstanding quarterback problem in Las Vegas? Unlikely," wrote Sullivan. "Does Geno's spirited play style and personality mask some of his forced-throw tendencies? Probably. The Raiders needed someone -- anyone -- under center, though, and Smith offered far more arm talent and on-field zeal than most available veterans. His arrival also shouldn't preclude them from drafting a successor."
It would be interesting to know where the Raiders would stand if they didn't lose both starting linebackers in Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, as well as two top defensive backs in Tre'von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs.
The rankings are far too early, as the NFL Draft could be a big indicator as to how the Silver and Black should be projected. If they land an instant impact player like running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, or add another weapon like Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, their offense is improved even more.
