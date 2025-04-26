Mostert Will Be One of the Best Backup RBs in the NFL
After months of speculation through tons and tons of mock drafts, the Las Vegas Raiders did what was expected from them and made the smart decision to draft Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
Not enough can be said about how much of a game-changer this will be for the Raiders' offense and their franchise. They'll finally have a dynamic playmaker running the ball, something they've been missing since the departure of Josh Jacobs.
He'll make life easier on Geno Smith by not forcing him to be a superhero and trying to fit the ball in tight spaces, something he had to do many times last year with the Seattle Seahawks. Not to mention, they have a young offensive line core in Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze to grow and develop alongside Jeanty.
They also signed Alex Cappa from free agency, and have been continuously relying on Kolton Miller to handle things on the left side of the offensive line. What I'm saying is that they're well equipped to lean on the run game for this year and beyond, and that not only helps out Jeanty but another free agent they signed this off-season.
Raheem Mostert and the Raiders agreed to a one-year deal, and while Mostert is a veteran and has been injury-prone throughout his career, this may pan out to be one of the most underrated signings in free agency amongst every NFL team. While Mostert isn't getting any younger, his speed and bursts of agility have not left him.
This will be amazing for the Raiders as Jeanty will be their main workhorse running back, a player they can consistently hand the ball off to and let him cook. However, if at any point he needs a breather, Mostert will be there for them with a fresh set of legs and his jump cuts, which so often lead to extra yardage.
Mostert may not have the counting stats and lead all backup running backs in terms of yards next year, but his impact will be invaluable for the Raiders as they settle Jeanty in from playing in college to the NFL.
