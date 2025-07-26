How Raheem Mostert Is Adapting to Raiders Training Camp
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is known to like running the ball on his teams.
That is an important part of Carroll's offenses and though Carroll will not be calling the plays for the Silver and Black next season, he will make it clear to offensive coordinator Chip Kelly when he wants his team to run the ball. Carroll has a great mindset when it comes to running the ball.
One move he made in the offseason was to sign veteran running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert is a good running back and was a Pro Bowl running back in 2023. Last season was a ruff one for Mostert as well because he dealt with injuries throughout the season. But Carroll believes that Mostert will come back better next season and will help the Raiders' running back room with his veteran presence.
Mostert makes the Raiders' running back room better as well. The Raiders will also need Mostert to teach the young running backs how to get it done at the NFL level and how to be consistent. Mostert will be part of the running game, but the most important thing for him is to stay healthy.
The Raiders have officially started their training camp this week in Henderson, Nevada. And at this point in the year in Nevada, the weather is not friendly. It is hot, and the Raiders are practicing in that heat. For Mostert, he is adjusting to the weather, but it is going to help him and the team in the long run during the season.
"Feeling great, the body is adjusting to the training camp life, especially being out here," said Raiders running back Raheem Mostert. "It is something that I am not quite used to, but I am sort of am, you know, being in Miami for the past three years. So, the heat is not so much the problem; it is getting my breath at the altitude. That is the big thing. It has been fun, though."
Mostert will be ready to go for the start of the season. The Raiders are going to lean on Mostert as their backup running back and bring that veteran presence to the locker room and the running back room.
