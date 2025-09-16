Legendary TE Rob Gronkowski Gives Brock Bowers Lofty Praise
It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have arguably the best tight end in the National Football League on their roster. Second-year tight end Brock Bowers is coming off of the best rookie season of any tight end in league history, after breaking numerous records during his rookie season.
In Week 1, Bowers picked up where he left, registering five catches for over 100 yards. If not for the injury, Bowers could have had an even bigger day.
Legendary TE Assesses Bowers
Before Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady announced that he will participate in a flag football tournament with several current and formr players.
Following Brady's announcement, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski explained why he believes Bowers is one of the best in the league.
"Brock Bowers is a superior talent. I love what he is doing at the tight end position. Just last year alone, over 100 catches, [and] over 1,000 yards. He had over 1,000 yards. Just the way that he produced [with] three different quarterbacks. He is a talent. He is an unbelievable talent. He has a knack for the game of football,” Gronkowski said.
“He is not just a tight end; he is a football player. He knows how to get open, especially versus man coverage, and I just love what he is doing, overall. He is going to be solid for a long, long time. His hands, I love how he can just snatch balls out of the air, that is what makes him real special.
Following the Raiders' Week 1 win, quarterback Geno Smith explained what Bowers does for the offense. Smith has been in the league for over a decade. Still, it is unlikely he has played with a player of Bowers' skill set, or overall potential.
"Brock is a tremendous asset. He gives us the advantage in personnel because he's just a tremendous player all around. And so D coordinators, they've got to figure out how they want to guard him, and we've got to adjust to it," Smith said.
Las Vegas must continue to maximize Bowers' skill set. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will play a large role in ensuring that happens. The Raiders must also protect Bowers and his knee, as his future is worth far more than any regular season game.
