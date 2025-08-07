Five Biggest Questions For the Raiders-Seahawks Preseason Game
Perhaps fitting, but the first game of the Pete Carroll era has his Raiders taking on his beloved Seattle Seahawks in the stadium where Carroll won two NFC Championship games. This will be the first time the public gets to see the Raiders, so here are the five biggest questions the team must answer after the conclusion of their first exhibition.
1. What does Chip Kelly's offense look like?
Chip Kelly and his offense won a National Championship last season for Ohio State. However his offense, which hasn't changed much over the years, just modified, was last seen at the NFL in 2016 at it was awful.
To be fair, Kelly had no one during his lone season as 49ers head coach, but now we sit nine years later, so will Kelly's offense produce at the NFL level this time?
2. How does Cam Miller look?
Miller, a dual-threat FCS national champion, was selected by the Raiders with a sixth-round pick. While he's expected to be the Raiders' QB3 this year, his contract lines up with him potentially taking over for Geno Smith once Smith's contract expires.
Do the Raiders have another FCS quarterback gem in Miller, or did their belief in his film blind them from his true potential? Let's find out.
3. Who stands out in the wide receiver room?
The Raiders have a ridiculous amount of receivers on their roster, and most fans have no idea if any of them are good, outside the obvious names. So who will take the bull by the horns and make plays against a well-coached defense?
4. How is the secondary holding up?
The decision to trade away Jakorian Bennett was an interesting one that has caused debate within the fan base. Whether that was the correct decision or not in neither here nor there. The question now is that since Bennett is gone, who will take his place and will that player be enough for the Raiders to be successful?
Depth is important and considering history, some of these defensive backs that we'll see on Thursday are the same ones we'll see on Sundays.
5. Does John Spytek have the scout's touch?
The Raiders haven't had stability within the front office since Reggie McKenzie was general manager, so when Spytek drafted Ashton Jeanty with the Raiders' first round pick, it was a breath of fresh air for fans.
However, anyone can draft the best running back in college football. It's the other ten draft picks that will give an indication if the Raiders have someone special in Spytek. This will be their NFL debut. Let's see what they can do.
