Rookie Gem Names Former Raiders Receivers as Examples He Follows
The Raiders have a long tradition of excellent play at the receiver position. A tradition that has carried on from the days of Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch, it appears that tradition continues to influence the next crop of NFL receivers
Recently, I spoke to Los Angeles Rams rookie Konata Mumpfield, who has developed a strong relationship with former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, commenting that two of the biggest influences on his game have been Adams and Amari Cooper.
I mean, it's a blessing. Special life for a guy like me, like I grew up watching Davante. Like releases, I'm going straight to Davante and just craftsmanship, understanding, because I'm a big craftsman too, and I love the craft of receiver, so I'm always watching Davante, him and Amari Cooper."
"It meant a lot, like I was telling my mom, I want to go to a situation where I can learn from a guy like Davante or a really good vet like that, so here we are, it's amazing. It's a blessing."
Mumpfield has impressed at Rams training camp, crediting Adams' tutelage for his fast start. Recently, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Mumpfield's play.
“He just understands football," stated LaFleur. "He understands stems. He understands angles. He has a great feel for space and a knack for space. His route tempo changes. He’s catching the ball great. He’s fearless in terms of going over the middle and stuff like that. Obviously, that'll have to come to fruition when we get into real games when safeties and linebackers can actually light you up and stuff like that. I think from his college film and what I've seen from his demeanor, I don't think that's going to be a problem. Most importantly, he's just fitting in with guys. He's a very mature rookie. I am really excited about ‘Mump’.”
While it may be four years away, the Rams may struggle to re-sign Mumpfield due to other financial commitments so considering he mentioned two former Raiders as inspirations, Mumpfield might feel inspired himself to dawn the Silver and Black.
Only time will tell, but as Adams and Cooper once did, Brock Bowers and the Raiders' new crop of offensive players look to define the future of the league.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders offense in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!