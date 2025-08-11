WATCH: Raiders WR Shedrick Jackson Speaks Following Training Camp
SEATTLE, Wash.-- The Las Vegas Raiders added wide receiver Shedrick Jackson to help solidify their group of wide receivers. So far, Jackson has looked solid in training camp, which translated well when the Raiders faced off with the Seattle Seahawks.
Jackson scored a 41-yard touchdown, solidifying himself as a quality option, should the Raiders need it.
Jackson spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: First camp going for you, are you happy with it?
Cody Lindenberg: "Absolutely. There are always things you're going to get better at, things that you want to improve on. I think it's taking those and looking at the positives and what I can do, looking forward to improve that. So, it's not looking in the past, it's not looking in the future, it's staying right where your feet are at and thinking, 'How can I get better each and every single day?'.
Q: What have you learned about yourself through this battle and all of it?
Lindenberg: "I would say, throughout my entire journey of football as a whole, I've learned so much about myself and how much it takes to persevere and go through challenges, right? Because it's not just a game of football. I think it's a game of life as well, right? Like, there's things that go on outside of football that you're going to have to maybe put in the rear-view mirror for a second while I go on the football field.
"There's things that happen on the football field that you can't let go in your personal life and affect those around you. So, there's so many different factors that go into it. There's been so many things, there's been so many people in my life that have affected me, whether it's coaches, teammates, mentors, my family members, my faith. So, I think there's so many things that I could number off."
Q: What's the biggest thing you've had to learn on the fly in adjusting to the NFL?
Lindenberg: "It's a great question. I think, for me, a big thing is how am I going to make sure I can keep myself on that football field as much as possible, right? Because the best ability is availability. So, for me, it's learning what else I can do with the time that I have in the building at the hotel to take care of my body and take care of my mental state so I can be the best on the football field. Because I can know everything.
