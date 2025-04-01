The Raiders Should Keep It Simple, Draft Jeanty
Throughout their storied history, the Las Vegas Raiders have had some of the best running backs in the National Football League on its roster. However, those days are long gone, as the Raiders have had a subpar rushing attack for the past two seasons, leading to a one-dimensional offense.
Being one-dimensional is never a good thing, it is even worse when a team is not good at that one dimension, which in this case is passing the football. The Raiders' inability to run the ball put added pressure on a terrible quarterback situation, leading to an overall anemic offense.
Few teams in the National Football League have struggled to run the ball as much as the Raiders have struggled over the past two seasons. What was once a strength for the Raiders not that long ago, quickly became one of the team's biggest weaknesses, and one that has led to many losses.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team recently released his mock draft with first round selections for every team in the National Football League. Like many others, Crabbs believes the stars are aligning for the Raiders to select Ashton Jeanty to solidify their ground game for years to come.
"Las Vegas has loaded up. It's young on the offensive line and has a hyper-productive centerpiece in the passing game in Brock Bowers," Crabbs said.
"Where do the Raiders go from here? How about giving Geno Smith a star to hand the ball off to so this offense can stay well-balanced in 2025 and beyond?"
The Raiders have had a solid offseason, primarily because of their trade for Smith. However, they have yet to make a splash of any kind in free agency. While making a splash does not guarantee wins, they usually lead to improved rosters.
It is likely too late for Las Vegas to make any big moves in free agency, as those types of signings usually happen at the start of free agency. However, adding Jeanty, one of the best players available in the draft, at a position of need, could be spark the Raiders and their fanbase need.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.