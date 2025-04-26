Is Raiders CB Darien Porter Steal of the Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders have landed Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
General Manager John Spytek got excellent value with this pick, landing a player who had an outside shot of being a first-round pick.
The Raiders desperately needed to upgrade their secondary, and they get a player with impressive upside in Porter. For a team that had few long-term options at an important defensive position, Porter immediately shores up the Silver and Black’s cornerback group.
In his career with the Cyclones, Porter totaled 51 tackles, two for loss, six passes defended, and three interceptions.
According to Pro Football Focus, Porter was targeted 16 times and allowed only five receptions for 70 yards and did not allow a touchdown in coverage. The Raiders could be getting an elite cover corner with Porter.
Considering his physical profile, statistics, and where the team drafted him, did the Raiders land the steal of the draft?
It is hard to say with four rounds left to announce, but General Manager John Spytek definitely found a diamond in the rough.
The Raiders have a few solid young corners in Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson, but Porter may have a higher ceiling than both those players.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham loves smart cornerbacks, and Porter fits that role well. He did not commit a penalty in 2024 for the Cyclones, per PFF.
Spytek knows how important it is to defend the pass in today’s NFL, so he got a player who should immediately upgrade the team’s secondary. Porter is 6-foot-3 and weighs 195 pounds, giving him length that will be bothersome for opposing wide receivers.
NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein compared Porter to Seattle Seahawks star Tariq Woolen, who was one of the top steals of the 2022 draft class. With similar traits, Porter could prove to be that for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have done a nice job of improving the roster during Spytek’s first year as general manager, drafting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech. Porter should add to this group of immediate contributors.
There are still plenty of players to be picked in this draft, but the Raiders have done an impressive job thus far.
Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.