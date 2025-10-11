Overlooked Raiders' Importance Is on the Rise
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping things will turn around soon, especially on offense.
An Underrated Raider
No unit on the Raiders roster had as much continuity as their offensive line. Las Vegas' starters on their offensive line are undeniably talented individually but need more work as a unit under a new offensive coordinator while running a different scheme.
Still, one of the Raiders' most dependable linemen remains offensive guard Dylan Parham. The veteran lineman continues to work hard in practice and it shows on gameday. Prior to practice this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly praised Parham.
“I felt his aura, and I felt his presence. (laughter) No, I think you are 100% right. I think Dylan [Parham] in the last two games has really starting to come into his own out there at left guard and starting to get comfortable with Jordan on one side. And then he had to make an adjustment because he had Kolton [Miller] next to him for the first few to the end of the Bears game, and then to make the transition with Stone [Forsythe] next to him,” Kelly said.
“But now all of a sudden he's the older guy on the left side when before he was the young guy on the left side because Kolton was there. But I think you're 100 percent right. I think in the last two games, he's improved his play and really excited to kind of see him continue to develop and grow with the left guard spot.”
Miller's injury only made Parham more valuable, as his experience will help with Stone Forsythe, who is filling in for Miller. Following last week's loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete praised Forsythe for a good game.
"I thought he did a terrific job, really. He played really strong in the run game. He was really accurate with his calls and in his fits in the run game. He protected very well. He got in trouble the last play, I think, of the game on a pass, but other than that, he played an excellent football game, and we're really proud,” Carroll said.
“Couldn't wait to recognize him in front of the team that he came through in a situation where you're following a great player in our program, and expectations are still high, and he lived up to them."
