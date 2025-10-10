Start-or-Sit: Which Raiders to Trust vs. Titans Week 6
Through five weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders look completely lost on offense. Despite having a host of high-profile talent across the depth chart, they haven't been able to put together a single great game yet.
Most of the blame has to fall on quarterback Geno Smith, who has thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions so far. While the Raiders' attack has repeatedly shown encouraging glimpses of promise, the QB's plethora of turnovers has repeatedly killed any momentum they've been able to build up this season. This is reflected in Las Vegas' offensive rankings this year, currently 19th in yards but 30th in scoring.
He's not the only one at fault, though. Ashton Jeanty struggled heavily to get going early on, although he's started to turn things around recently. Part of his sputtering in the first few weeks of the season is due to the horrid play of the Raiders' offensive line, which has also made life more difficult for Geno Smith, too. The offense as a whole is looking to turn things around and put together its first complete game of the year in Week 6, with a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders must capitalize versus the Titans
The Tennessee Titans have been arguably the worst team in the NFL this season. They were able to get their first win last week against the Arizona Cardinals, but it took some truly baffling moments to get it done, including Emari Demercado dropping the ball on a would-be 70+ yard touchdown run right before reaching the goal line and a Cam Ward interception that turned into a fumble by the defense that was recovered in the end zone by the Titans for six points.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be hoping to kill Tennessee's chances of starting a win streak. If they're to have any hope this season, the Raiders have to take care of business against the Titans. Tennessee's defensive metrics don't look too terrible in the passing game, although it's been especially porous on the ground.
However, this is more a result of the Titans' opponents building an early lead and taking their foot off the gas than a product of the defense. There's a strong chance that both Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty could have good fantasy football showings in Week 6. If so, Smith will need someone to throw to consistently. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg picked Jakobi Meyers as the most likely beneficiary:
"Meyers has been a disappointment in each of the past three games against Washington, Chicago and Indianapolis, and he scored 9.3 PPR points or less in each of those outings. But I like that he has 13 targets in his past two games against the Bears and Colts, and Brock Bowers (knee) is still banged up. This is a good matchup for Meyers against the Titans, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five guys have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against Tennessee this season. I consider Meyers a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and you can also use Tre Tucker as a No. 3 receiver in Week 6."
