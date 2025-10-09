Raiders Seeking Much-Needed Offensive Breakthrough in Week 6
Through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season, it's safe to say that the Las Vegas Raiders offense has fallen well short of expectations. After the team hired Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly to take over on the sidelines, there was hope that this team could field a competent unit on the attack.
With the additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield, there was some belief that the Raiders could be so good on that side of the ball that they might even turn out to be a dark-horse playoff contender this year. Now a third of the way into the campaign, Las Vegas is sitting at 1-4 behind one of the worst offenses in the league.
There's still some hope yet, though. Despite ranking just 30th in points, the Raiders are near the top half of the NFL in total offensive yardage at 18th. If they can cut down on their brutal mistakes and capitalize more on their opportunities, there's still a chance that they could field a league-average attack or better. Las Vegas has a prime opportunity to showcase its promise on offense in Week 6.
Raiders' player props vs. Tennessee Titans
1. Geno Smith over/under 224.5 passing yards
Despite all of his struggles this year, Geno Smith has been able to move the ball decently well for the Las Vegas Raiders when he's not throwing it directly to the other team. He's currently averaging 235.2 passing yards per game, good for 14th in the NFL. He's crossed his 224.5 line from FanDuel for Week 6 in three out of five games so far.
Statistically, the Tennessee Titans defense has been surprisingly decent against the pass this season. However, that's more so a reflection of how their opponents have spent most of the time trying to run the clock out after building a big lead early in their games. The Titans are currently 21st in passing yards allowed.
2. Ashton Jeanty over/under 71.5 rushing yards
After a breakout game on the ground in Week 4 with 138 rushing yards against the Chicago Bears, Ashton Jeanty came back down to Earth versus the Indianapolis Colts. In the Raiders' last game, he ran for just 67 yards but did so on 14 carries for a decent 4.8-yard average.
Overall, he's currently putting up 69.8 rushing yards per game, just a smidge below his line in Week 6's matchup with the Titans. Tennessee is 32nd in total yards allowed on the ground and 28th in yards per attempt.
3. Geno Smith -140 to throw an interception
In the first five games, Geno Smith has thrown a league-leading nine interceptions, averaging nearly two a game. However, six of them came in two outings, against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chicago Bears.
FanDuel has deemed it more likely than not that Smith will give one away to the Titans, too. So far this season, he's only had one game without a pick. Can he add another versus Tennessee?
