Raiders Must Capitalize on Last Remaining Shred of Hope
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperately searching for any morsel of hope. After a miserable 1-4 start to the 2025 NFL season, this team is reeling. It wasn't supposed to be like this after they added Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith, and running back Ashton Jeanty.
It's not as if the record is unfathomable; it's how they've gotten there. The Raiders were expected to be at least competitive on offense this year, and that hasn't remotely been the case. After they were blown out by the Indianapolis Colts, 40-6, in their last outing, all the goodwill that Las Vegas built up in the offseason has been eradicated.
This makes their upcoming bout a must-win game. The Raiders have a favorable matchup with the Tennessee Titans, who have also struggled heavily this season. If they can't capitalize this week, it'll be the death knell for this campaign.
Raiders favored despite abysmal start
At this point in the year, one would think that the Las Vegas Raiders might never be favored again this season. Not only did they get absolutely obliterated by the Indianapolis Colts, but they also squandered a very winnable game against the Chicago Bears.
Their 25-24 loss in Week 4 might be the most discouraging performance they've had yet, even more so than their 40-6 beatdown from the Colts. The Raiders had several chances to get that one, but they couldn't get out of their own way, with Geno Smith throwing three interceptions and Las Vegas having their game-winning field goal attempt blocked.
That proved that the Raiders are capable of losing to practically any opponent. That makes it all the more surprising how heavily favored they are going into Week 6's clash with the Tennessee Titans, who are coming off their first win of the season versus the Arizona Cardinals.
FanDuel has Las Vegas listed at -235 on the moneyline at home, set as 5.5-point favorites. The Raiders have played better at Allegiant Stadium than on the road this year, but they've yet to notch their first win there.
Cam Ward and the Titans' offense showed some signs of life in their upset over the Cardinals, tallying 327 yards in Arizona. Tennessee's defense has been highly discouraging this season, though, leaving the door open for Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and the rest of the Raiders' attack to bounce back this week. The over/under is currently tabbed at 41.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
