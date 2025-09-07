Raiders Make Roster Moves Ahead of Gameday
The Las Vegas Raiders will open up their 2025 National Football League season on the road against the New England Patriots. This is going to be a good challenge to kick off the season for the Silver and Black. The Raiders want to start the season off strong, and a win on the road will certainly do that. This team is now led by head coach Pete Carroll, who has changed the culture this offseason. The Raiders have to go out there and prove they can win games.
On Saturday, the Raiders made some roster moves. The Raiders activated wide receiver Alex Bachman and safety Terrell Edmunds from the practice squad. The Raiders needed to make a move at the wide receiver position after veteran receiver Amari Cooper announced that he was going to retire. That left the Raiders' wide receiving room short-handed. And they went with the familiar face.
As for Edmunds, the Raiders brought him in later in training camp. Edmunds is a veteran defensive back, and he did have a good training camp with the Silver and Black. One thing that Carroll likes to have on his team is veteran leadership. It also gives the team depth at the safety position. They need depth at that position because there are a lot of unknowns, and it is a room filled with some young, talented players
Activated For Week 1
- Alex Bachman
- Terrell Edmunds
"I want to talk about pressor Alex Bachman," said our Hondo Carpenter during training camp. "This is a guy who is probably going to be the fifth wide receiver. "I think he is going to be the fifth wide receiver. I think he is going to make the 53-man roster, in my opinion. And he is out there helping guys. He is competing with, teaching them drills, and helping them with technique. That stunned me."
John Spytek on Edmunds
"But it helps in a lot of different ways. It helps people like Terrell Edmunds," said Raiders general manager John Spytek during training camp.
"He did a lot of really great things. I told him this yesterday, a lot of really great things in two weeks, more than you would expect somebody who was nowhere on August 1, and years ago, without having that tool might have precipitated him not being here. But now it's like, well, we can keep working with him, and he can keep building, and we can see if he can be part of the game plan in a week."
