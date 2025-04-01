NFL Draft Perfect Opportunity to Get Geno Smith a Weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders want to build a formidable offense.
The run game needs work and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the choice for many around the league. However, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is gaining steam as a top Raiders target.
In a recent mock draft from Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, McMillan goes to Las Vegas at No. 6 overall.
"Geno Smith has been one of the best vertical passers in the NFL over the past three seasons," Wasserman wrote. "Over that span, he ranked 10th in PFF passing grade on 10-plus yard throws and generated the second-most big-time throws in the NFL. McMillan, meanwhile, led the FBS with a 98.6 PFF receiving grade on 10-plus-yard targets over the past two seasons. Smith and McMillan are a terrific match. Ashton Jeanty is tempting, but the Raiders can find other options at running back on Day 2."
The 6-foot-4 star has 4.48 speed in the 40-yard dash and is the draft's best prospect at nabbing contested catches. PFF's Trevor Sikkema rated him as the No. 3 overall player in the draft class.
"McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona‘s offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft."
The Raiders could pair McMillan with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and bolster the passing attack even more. A top talent at wide receiver would provide new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly with a new wrinkle alongside wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, too.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein likened McMillan to Drake London in his evaluation.
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep," Zierlein wrote. "He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot."
