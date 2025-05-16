Film Study: Raiders QB/WR Tommy Mellott
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mellott, known as ‘Touchdown Tommy,’ is expected to make the move to wide receiver for the Silver and Black.
That may make his evaluation a bit more difficult, but we will use what we see to determine if his transition will go smoothly.
During his time with the Bobcats, Mellott completed over 61 percent of his passes for 6,016 yards, 55 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 3,517 yards and 43 touchdowns.
His dual-threat ability likely enticed him to Pete Carroll and John Spytek, and they pulled the trigger on him as a low-risk, late-round option.
So, what are the Raiders getting in Mellott? Let’s get into the film to find out.
Mellott was an accurate quarterback at Montana State, keeping his eyes downfield and delivering impressive passes. While we will likely only see him throw the ball on trick plays, the Raiders are happy they have another player with a good arm in their back pocket.
Mellott’s mobility is his most impressive trait. The Bobcats often rolled him out of the pocket to make plays, and his ability to throw on the run is unlike that of many FCS quarterbacks.
Along with his mobility, Mellott is fast and can make explosive plays. He had a good game against New Mexico, the only FBS team the Bobcats played last season, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another.
Names like Julian Edelman are often used when talking about Mellott, which makes sense. Both were college quarterbacks at lower levels, while Edelman went on to become one of the most reliable slot receivers in NFL history.
It would not be fair to Mellott to compare him to Edelman, but the measureables are similar.
Mellott has a ways to go as a route-runner and must continue to develop his receiver skills, but even if he is a gadget player at the next level, the Raiders will have gotten good value out of his draft selection.
Raiders fans should have fun watching Mellott this postseason, and it would not be surprising if his name makes waves during training camp. He is the type of player a fan base can fall in love with, and it will be interesting to see what his role is for the Silver and Black.
