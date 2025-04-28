Mellott an Interesting Chess Piece for Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Montana State’s Tommy Mellott in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mellott played quarterback for the Bobcats but could make the switch to wide receiver at the next level. He does not have the size to be an NFL QB, but he has impressive mobility and speed, which may be why he could fit better as a receiver.
The Raiders hired Chip Kelly to be the offensive coordinator this offseason after a championship run with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kelly has been one of the most creative offensive minds in football for years.
After the spread offense he used to rise through the collegiate coaching rankings at Oregon stopped being effective, Kelly re-imagined his offense and rejuvenated his career.
His willingness to adjust led him to Columbus, where he engineered an explosive and balanced Buckeye attack.
Now, Kelly will look to spark a Las Vegas offense that did not inspire anyone last season with its play. The Raiders have made several moves to improve on that side of the ball.
While he is a seventh-round pick, Mellott could play an interesting role for this Raiders’ offense. They need to improve their offense, and the multi-faceted Mellott could contribute in several ways.
Kelly should have no issue finding ways to use Mellott. His game is smooth, and he could fill in nicely as a depth receiver option.
Because he is transitioning to the position at the next level, the Raiders should not expect Mellott to be a receiver who lines up across from a defensive back and routes them up off the line.
Kelly will need to get creative with how he uses Mellott. He should move him around the formation pre-snap and get him the ball on jet sweeps or short-yardage routes for him to thrive in this offense.
Kelly should also be able to utilize Mellott’s quarterback skills on wildcat snaps and trick plays. While he does not have the arm strength or size to be an NFL QB full-time, he can occasionally toss a ball to keep the defense off guard.
The Raiders could find a spot for Mellott in the offense. If he does, teams will have to account for all the ways ‘Touchdown Tommy’ could beat them on the field.
