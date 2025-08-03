Raiders Training Camp Continues to Solidify Expectations for Newcomer
The Las Vegas Raiders appear to have solved arguably their most pressing roster issue from the past two seasons. By drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft and stocking their roster with several other talented backs, the Raiders' ground game is in good shape.
Jeanty will provide the Raiders' offense with a boost it has not had in many seasons. Jeanty, combined with Chip Kelly, Geno Smith, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers, should make for a more competitive offense and team.
Following training camp, Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell expressed his thoughts on Jeanty, noting the running back has been a positive addition to the team and the offense. O'Connell has been impressed by what he has seen from Jeanty.
"Yeah, I think Ashton [Jeanty], obviously, everybody knows his talent, but I think his maturity, his toughness have really been on display, especially with the pads on. He's had a couple plays where he's picking up blitzes or getting hit pretty hard in the run game and still finishing the run," O'Connell said.
"And so I've been really impressed about his toughness, his ability to bounce back, and then he's very mature. He's kind of quiet, but he understands. He's picking up the plays very fast, and it's impressive to see."
Following training camp, the leader of the Raiders' offensive line, Kolton Miller, expressed his thoughts on Jeanty. Miller noted that the signs of how special Jeanty is were there from the time he stepped on the field at OTAs.
"You could see it in Organized Team Activities, and what has transpired now to full pads, his ability, his balance, him and along with the other running backs, they've been really great at scheme-wise hitting the holes. He's such a dynamic back and physical. It's been really cool to see," Miller said.
In training camp, Jeanty has proven that his talent will translate well to the professional level. Although he must still prove so in meaningful games against opposing teams, his talent is undeniable.
He routinely makes big plays in training camp, and even when he makes simple plays, it is known that he can turn nothing into something quickly. Jeanty will help the Raiders in many ways, and he will prove he was worth such a high draft pick.
