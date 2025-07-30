5 Bold Observations from Raiders Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have completed the first two days of training camp practices in full pads. The Raiders' new coaching staff has gotten a better idea of what to expect from a roster that has undergone significant changes.
Here is what has stood out after a full week of training camp, including two practices in full pads.
1. Jakorian Bennett
Pete Carroll is known for his ability to develop defensive backs, especially cornerbacks. However, Carroll is also known for desiring specific traits in cornerbacks, too. Those traits are height and overall arm and leg length. While talented, Jakorian Bennett simply does not possess the physical traits that Carroll covets for the cornerback position.
It appears Bennett has fallen down the depth chart, as he is often not on the field when the Raiders' starting defense, or their immediate reserves, are on the field.
Bennett is listed as the second-shortest cornerback on the roster, but there must be a performance-based issue, as Darnay Holmes is listed as the same height and has no issue getting on the field.
Either Bennett has not shown enough for the coaching staff yet, the other cornerbacks on the roster have performed better than he has, or both.
He will likely have a chance to make an impact on special teams. Hope is far from lost for Bennett, but he must stay healthy and he must make the most out of the opportunities he gets, however many or few that may be.
2. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr.
The Raiders needed to add to what was a bare group of skill position players at the end of last season. Las Vegas' struggles on offense were primarily on the quarterbacks, but other than Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, the players they were throwing the ball to were lackluster.
That was partially due to the talent and partially to the offensive coordinator. Luckily, the Raiders have fixed both. The Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator.
Las Vegas added wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton in the second and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft, respectively.
In Bech, the Raiders have a receiver who can get the tough yards over the middle or underneath defenses. He has made several impressive, contested catches in training camp, including a touchdown.
Thornton has caught multiple touchdowns and will be a player that defenses will have to worry about. He will work well in conjunction with Meyers and Bowers. Thornton has high upside in Kelly's offense.
3. Geno Smith has been on the money
The Raiders have a competent starting quarterback.
4. Eric Stokes
Stokes is one of the Raiders' new additions who enters the season with question marks. His talent is not the question, but his ability to stay healthy and play well under a new scheme, with new teammates, is what is in question.
So far in training camp, Stokes has performed well. He still has room for improvement, as all players do at this point in the season, but it is evident that if he stays healthy, he has the potential to play better than many may expect.
He has looked solid in coverage in training camp. Notably, there was a play where he had to cover Tre Tucker, who is likely the Raiders' fastest wide receiver, down the field and was with him stride for stride. A player running stride for stride with Tucker at full speed downfield is a rare sight.
5. Chip Kelly and Patrick Graham
The Raiders' roster additions will rightfully be viewed as the most significant additions the Raiders made this offseason, but the addition of Kelly cannot be overstated. As much as talent has been an issue for the Raiders' offense, so has coaching.
Kelly is the third offensive coordinator the Raiders have had in as many seasons. The Raiders made him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league before he ever called a play for them, and kept defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
This confirms that the front office believed that the offensive coordinator position had been a significant problem. That should no longer be the case. In training camp, Kelly's calls have shown variety and competence, which is more than can be said about their last two offensive coordinators.
Graham's return gave the Raiders some continuity along the coaching staff. It appears he is again ready to produce a respectable defense with a group of players with few household names on it. Graham has done an admirable job with players of all talent levels.
The Raiders need him to continue doing so.
So far in camp, it is clear Graham plans to play to the unit's strengths. The Raiders' defense will depend heavily on young talent, as many of them will see ample playing time. Las Vegas will receive production and development simultaneously, resulting in a defensive rotation full of young players.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take